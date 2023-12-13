"I asked Rory McIlroy’s manager to fact-check" - Alan Shipnuck defends unnamed Ryder Cup player's harsh comments on McIlroy amid heat from fans

Alan Shipnuck unveiled more details on the mysterious LIV golfer and former Ryder Cup player who slammed Rory McIlroy in Shipnuck's recent book 'LIV and Let Die'. The quote from the unnamed LIV golfer about McIlroy's support for the PGA Tour raised several eyebrows. It became a heated topic among fans, with some of the golf fans asking the mysterious golfer to reveal his identity.

Shipnuck stood forward in the middle of the raging argument to support the unnamed golfer. Shipnuck recently tweeted that he had fact-checked the same with Sean O'Flaherty, McIlroy's manager, and received a concise seven-word response.

NUCLR Golf shared the quote of the unnamed LIV golfer from Shipnuck's book on its X account. The golf author jumped to the comments section and wrote:

"Worth noting that I asked McIlroy’s manager Sean O’Flaherty to fact-check that passage and the only comment he would give me is, “Has the Ryder Cup teammate been drinking?” It’s in the book."

The comment made by a former Ryder Cup partner of Rory McIlroy, who currently plays for LIV Golf, went viral. The golfer claimed that the reason McIlroy has supported the PGA Tour for so long is because of personal gains. He asserted that over the years, the PGA Tour has aided McIlroy in securing sponsorship deals, such as those with Whoop and NBC.

Below is his quote on McIlroy, as quoted by NUCLR Golf:

"He’s bought and paid for like everybody else, it’s just that his money is coming from the other side. Did you know that when Whoop wanted to do a deal with the PGA Tour, the Tour insisted that Rory be one of the endorsers? He was given a $10 million equity stake that is now worth $200 million. How do you think he got his own deal with NBC? The Tour brokered that, too. The Tour is so reliant on Rory now they’ve given him his own league (TGL), even though it will compete with the Tour for viewers and advertisers. Rory’s fighting so hard for the Tour because he wants to preserve his revenue streams, not because he cares about the Tour itself."

"Inaccurate reporting"- Whoop founder defends Rory McIlroy amidst ongoing rumor

According to the comment made by the unidentified LIV golfer in Alan Shipnuck's book, when the PGA Tour announced a partnership with Whoop, they requested Rory McIlroy be one of their endorsers for the wearable technology company.

Will Ahmed, the founder of Whoop, however, stepped up to defend McIlroy and refuted the claim. He began by saying that the story was untrue.

Ahmed reposted NUCLR Golf's post along with the following statement:

"There is no truth to this story. I would know as I run whoop. Furthermore Rory and his team are all class - one of the best not just in golf but all of sports. Inaccurate reporting.@NUCLRGOLF @AlanShipnuck."

McIlroy hasn't made an official statement on the matter, though. Meanwhile, fans on social media have asked Shipnuck to reveal the identity of the mysterious LIV golfer.