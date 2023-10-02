“I assume he single by choice” - Fans share laughs as Viktor Hovland stands solo amid Team Europe's and WAGs at Ryder Cup celebration

Single Viktor Hovland hilariously posed amid the Ryder Cup-winning European team and WAGs after the tournament on Sunday, October 1.

The Norwegian delivered an exceptionally amazing performance at the biennial tournament. He scored three-and-a-half points in the five matches he played.

After the tournament, the European team posed for a group picture, which went viral on the internet as all the players kissed their WAGs, while Hovland (who is single) was standing in the corner with the team's vice-captain Jose Maria Olazabal, whose wife was not present at the venue.

Viktor Hovland was as happy as the others posing with a hand around Jose, wearing a bright smile.

The PGA Tour shared a picture of the European team on its X account with a caption saying:

"Viktor 😂"

Fans jumped into the comments section to say that Hovland is single by choice. One user commented:

"Lol. Poor guy. I assume he single by choice."

"Hovland walking the single plank," wrote another.

"Haha poor Victor, well with millions he got FedEx Cup, ladies will find him," another fan jotted.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Later, however, Hovland got to pose for a picture alone with all his teammates' WAGs. All the girls in yellow sat in a row while Hovland laid on the ground with his trophy and a big smile.

During the Ryder Cup dinner ahead of the tournament's start, Hovland was left alone while all the players walked with their WAGs. There, too, he was accompanied by Olazabal.

Viktor Hovland's performance at the 2023 Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland played like a veteran despite it being just his second outing at the Ryder Cup. He was fabulous during the tournament.

The Norwegian entered the game with more confidence after seeding two back-to-back trophies in August. He won the BMW Championship and the Tour Championship before auto-qualifying for the Ryder Cup.

At the biennial tournament, he won both the foursome matches playing with the Ryder Cup rookie Ludvig Aberg, including a record-breaking victory against current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka by a margin of 9&7.

Hovland had a victory on the first day of the 2023 Ryder Cup in a morning foursome match against Max Homa and Brian Harman by 4&3.

He finished in a tie at the Friday four-ball match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. However, he lost a match against Sam Burns and Collin Morikawa on Saturday but won the Sunday single against Morikawa by 4&3.

Here are the results for all the matches Viktor Hovland played at the 2023 Ryder Cup;

Friday foursome

Hovland & Aberg 4&3 over Homa & Harman

Friday four-ball

Spieth & Thomas TIED Hovland & Hatton

Saturday's foursome

Viktor Hovland & Ludvig Aberg def. Scottie Scheffler & Brooks Koepka by 9&7

Saturday's four-ball

Sam Burns/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) def. Viktor Hovland/Ludvig Åberg (Europe), 4 and 3

Sunday Singles

Viktor Hovland (Europe) def. Collin Morikawa (USA), 4 and 3