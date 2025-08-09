  • home icon
  • "I don't blame him" - Lucas Glover backs Rory McIlroy skipping FedEx St. Jude amid backlash

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 09, 2025 06:08 GMT
Valero Texas Open - Final Round - Source: Getty
Lucas Glover and Rory McIlroy (Image Source: Getty)

Lucas Glover has come to the defense of Rory McIlroy over the latter's decision to skip the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. While McIlroy’s decision received backlash from many golf experts, Glover felt he was free to do what was best for him.

This week, McIlroy snubbed the FedEx St. Jude Championship field and opted to sit out. Since he is No. 2 in the FedEx Cup standings, he had the luxury to qualify for the BMW Championship without playing this week. However, the PGA Tour's star golfer skipping one of its premiere events did raise some eyebrows and became a hot topic of discussion over the last few days.

In the recent episode of SiriusXM's Lucas Glover Show, the veteran golfer shared his thoughts on the whole controversy.

"He can do whatever he wants," he said. "And nobody can really say anything. Is it unfortunate for the Tour? Yes. Is it unfortunate for the tournament? Yes. Is it unfortunate for the sponsors? Yes. But Rory's got to do what's best for Rory, and Rory's played a lot of golf. He's going to play a lot of golf after this. I understand all that."
"Do I wish he was here? Sure. I know the tournament does. I know the sponsors do. I know TV does, all of that stuff. But with the current setup, they can't really say anything because it's his choice, and it should be, because we are technically independent contractors," he continued.

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour added that Rory McIlroy's decision had set a precedent and that this needed to be addressed moving forward.

"That being said, I don't blame him, and there's nothing anybody can do. He's doing what's best for him right now this year, and that's fine. He's played a ton, he's going to play a ton later, and doesn’t want to be here. So that's that," he added.
When will Rory McIlroy play next?

Rory McIlroy is set to return to action at the BMW Championship 2025. The second event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs will be played from Thursday, August 14 to Sunday, August 18 at the Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

The BMW Championship will feature the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup standings after the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The five-time major champion and most of the top players have already sealed their spots, with a few slots still vacant depending on performances in Memphis.

Rory McIlroy has had a decent season so far, winning three events including the Masters Tournament. Overall, he has missed just one cut in fourteen starts and has posted eight top-10 finishes. He also recorded a runner-up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open 2025.

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

