"I was so broken": Max Homa reveals 'difficult' decision that helped turn things around at PGA Championship 2025"

Max Homa opened up about his difficult decision that turned things around ahead of the 2025 PGA Championship. The American golfer has had a tough time on the greens this season, having missed five cuts.

Homa even had a pretty tough start at the 2025 PGA Championship with an opening round of 73, but made a remarkable comeback in the second round and carded 64 to jump 68 spots on the leaderboard and settle in the T5 position.

Homa has made certain changes in the last few months. Last year, he parted ways with his longtime swing coach, Mark Blackburn, and started working with John Scott. Moreover, he made some changes to his bag, added a new driver recently, and finally had an amazing outing this week.

In the post-round press conference of the 2025 PGA Championship on Friday, May 16, a reporter asked him:

"What did it take for you to say, hey, I want to be proactive with this is what I do as opposed to just listening?"

The American golfer replied (via ASAP Sports):

"It's been difficult because I felt like I was so broken, and whatever the swing change was going to be was going to be some grand thing, like something I've never done before. We were just like not finding anything on this range session."

Meanwhile, Jhonattan Vegas still maintained his lead in the game even after 36 holes. He settled with an overall score of 8-under. Matthew Pavon was also impressive on Friday, and he played a round of 65 to jump 44 spots on the leaderboard to settle in T2 place. Si Woo Kim carded 64 on Friday and settled in the T2 position.

Max Homa reflects on his performance at the 2025 PGA Championship

In the second round of the PGA Championship, Max Homa started the game on the 10th with a birdie. He then added another birdie on the 13th, followed by an eagle on the 14th and a birdie on the 15th. He again added a birdie on the 18th before managing two birdies and a bogey on the back nine for a round of 7-under 64.

In the post-round press conference, Max Homa talked about his performance and said (via ASAP Sports):

"It was good. I played quite similarly to yesterday. It was a lot easier. There's like no wind. Just scored better, made a couple of long putts. Hit a drive randomly to a foot and chipped it. Yesterday I played awesome. I felt like I had really good control. I just couldn't really get the ball close to the hole, didn't pull the right club a lot, and had a poor finish."

This season, Max Homa has played in 11 tournaments and made the cut in five of them. He started the game with a T26 finish at The Sentry but withdrew after a round of +7 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

In his next outing at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he again struggled with his game, finishing in T53 before missing the cut in five back-to-back events. He last played at the Truist Championship and finished T30.

