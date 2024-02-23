“I can compete every sequel week in and week out” - Bryson DeChambeau's confidence soars ahead of Major season with his equipment upgrades 

The Major season is approaching and Bryson DeChambeau is one of the players who has high aspirations for it. He is confident that he is in a good place in his career and intends to prove it.

DeChambeau was a guest on the latest episode of the "Fairway To Heaven" podcast, which covers the LIV Golf circuit. DeChambeau answered questions about his current level of play and his confidence heading into not only the LIV season but also the Majors.

Here's what Bryson DeChambeau had to say:

"[My confidence] It's higher than it's probably ever been. But I don't want to put expectation levels on myself, there's no need to. I've got equipment that really works very well for me. And I'm in a place with the equipment that allows me to showcase my full skill set. And there's a couple tweaks with the swing they're going to happen every once in a while but for the most part, I can compete anywhere and everywhere now."

"And I'm excited to showcase that ability. Because I haven't really had that since I've play professional golf. I mean there were a couple times where I felt pretty good but I just couldn't put all four rounds together, for whatever reason it was and whatever situation it was. Now that I've got a better handle on my equipment I really feel like I can compete every sequel week in and week out. Doesn't matter if it's a LIV event, doesn't matter if it's a Major. I feel like everywhere I can win."

A look into Bryson DeChambeau's performance in Majors

Bryson DeChambeau played his first major at the 2015 US Open when he was still an amateur. There he was cut after scores of 74 and 75 in the first two rounds.

Since then, DeChambeau has played 26 Majors. His best result was winning the US Open in 2020 with a score of 6 under. There he defeated his now LIV Golf colleague Matthew Wolff by six strokes.

DeChambeau has earned three other Top 10s. He finished T4 twice at the PGA Championship in 2020 with a score of 10 under and in 2023, with a score of 3 under. In addition, he finished T8 at The Open Championship in 2022, with a score of 12 under.

His overall performance includes four other Top 25s. He has made the cut in 18 Majors. His best round in this type of event was the fourth at The Open in 2021 when he scored 65 to finish 2 under and tied for 33rd.