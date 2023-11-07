“I can confirm we have had conversations” - Liverpool Chairman Tom Werner addresses Rory McIlroy amid FSG investment talks

Fenway Sports Group chairman Tom Werner recently held talks with the PGA Tour, alongside addressing Rory McIlroy, over a potential investment opportunity. Also, the chairman of Liverpool FC will go directly up against the Saudi Arabian PIF, the owners of Newcastle United, who have signed a merger with the PGA Tour.

Werner confirmed that FSG and the PGA Tour have been in conversation during an interview on CNBC. While he did not provide any details about what exactly went on, he did say that FSG was open to new ideas. They will be willing to offer whatever support required to the PGA Tour as well as Rory McIlroy.

Speaking via the ECHO, Wener confirmed:

"We don't really like to talk about things that are in discussion. Really, we're here to talk about tomorrow’s golf and this team and anything we can do to help Rory and the PGA, we're happy to offer our support. I can confirm we have had conversations."

This investment comes at a time just after the PGA Tour signed a shock merger with the Saudi Arabian PIF. Along with the PGAT, the LIV Golf Series and the DP World Tour will also see a change in their futures in golf.

FSG's vested interests in PGA Tour come from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL League

As the PIF is creating a framework agreement with the PGAT, it has also opened up new opportunities for other interested parties to invest. With this, the Fenway group has also expressed their interest not only to invest in the Tour but also in the players.

"We just want to offer our support creatively to any of the ideas that are welling up. It's really up to the players to decide on the direction they want to go."

FSG has expressed a serious intent to have a stake in the PGA Tour. If this is to actually go through, it would thoroughly change the future of professional golf. The FSG is also in alignment with Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods.

With a vested interest in the PGA Tour, the FSG stands in a position of power against the PIF to influence the future of golf.