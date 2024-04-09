Brooks Koepka is known for his colorful answers during interviews and press conferences. Koepka took the last turn at the press conference at Augusta National Golf Club this Tuesday, April 9, and he stayed true to his style.

One of the reporters covering the press conference asked Brooks Koepka about the possibility of shooting a round of 59 at Augusta National Golf Club. This question generated the following dialogue (via Golf Digest):

Journalist: Do you think 59 is obtainable in this golf course?

Do you think 59 is obtainable in this golf course? B. Koepka: Have you played here?

Have you played here? Journalist: Not yet

Not yet B. Koepka: I can tell by the question

Expand Tweet

Some fans have posted on social media that the journalist who asked the questions was the well-known reporter for Barstool Sports and the Fore Play podcast, Dan Rapaport, but, Rapaport has not confirmed this information.

Brooks Koepka was also asked about what it means to him to be tied with Seve Ballesteros and Byron Nelson with five major titles. This was Koepka's response (via Flushing It):

"There’s 19 other people in front of me. I do know that."

Brooks Koepka will be playing in group number 28, with Brian Harman and Tom Kim, on Thursday and Friday. This group has tee times at 1:36 pm (Eastern Time) in the first round and 10:30 am (Eastern Time) in the second round.

Brooks Koepka's performance at the Masters at a glance

The 2024 edition will be Brooks Koepka's ninth appearance in the Masters Tournament. In his eight previous appearances, Koepka has made the cut six times, with three Top 10s and two Top 25s.

His best result has been finishing second, which he has accomplished twice: once in 2019 when he was just one stroke behind Tiger Woods and the second in 2023 when he finished four strokes behind Jon Rahm.

Koepka has an impressive record in majors. In 38 editions (including all four majors) he has made 33 cuts, with five victories and 13 Top 10s.

Koepka's results in majors include winning back-to-back majors twice (US Open 2017-2018, PGA Championship 2018-2019), as well as finishing runner-up four times.

His best season in terms of majors was 2019, when he won the PGA Championship, finished second at the Masters and US Open, and fourth at The Open Championship.

It is good to remember that a year before, Koepka had won two majors (US Open and PGA Championship), however, he only participated in three of the four tournaments of this level, as he did not qualify for The Masters.