"I don't care, but I would like to know" - Amanda Balionis hilariously sums up her job in IG reel

Amanda Balionis hilariously opened up about her job in a post on social media. The American sports journalist is busy covering the NFL following the conclusion of the golf season. She grabbed attention with her recent video on Instagram.Balionis shared a clip of herself talking about a hilarious habit of hers. She talked about her interest in knowing what people do while she doesn’t care about it. She said:&quot;I do be nosy, but not in a judgmental kind of way. Like, I don't care what you do, but I do wanna know, like, I wanna know about it. But I don't care, I don't care... but I would like to know.&quot;Balionis shared the post with a hilarious caption that reads:&quot;Oh if it isn’t my whole career in a nutshell&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis, who covers golf, college football, and the NFL for CBS, last attended a PGA Tour event at the Tour Championship. She attended the AWS Live and shared glimpses of her outing on her Instagram handle on August 23. She wrote:&quot;That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host. It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole.&quot;Still from Amanda Balionis's IG story/@balionisAmanda Balionis was on break for almost a month, but as the new NFL season started, she got back to work.Amanda Balionis turns heads in a chic maroon top at NFL gameAmanda Balionis was in Pebble Beach last week to attend the second-week game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns. She shared glimpses of her outing on Instagram in a post shared earlier this week.In the caption, Amanda Balionis candidly reflected on the impressive performance of the Ravens and congratulated them for winning the first game of the season.&quot;As a Pittsburgh girl, almost nothing fills my soul up more than getting to call an AFC North rivalry game. Both teams came into week 2 mad, but it was Baltimore who executed the game plan on both sides of the ball. The defense was stout, the offense caught fire in the 2nd half and that Bills loss from week 1 is all of a sudden a little easier to swallow,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Baltimore Ravens started the new season against the Buffalo Bills but lost 41-40. They then won in the second game. Next, the NFL team will face the Detroit Lions on September 23.Meanwhile, after the wrap of the regular PGA Tour season, players are gearing up for the Ryder Cup, which will take place next week. The biennial tournament is scheduled to be held in New York.