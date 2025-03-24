“I don't care too much” - Viktor Hovland dismisses life outside golf after Valspar Championship triumph

Viktor Hovland won the 2025 Valspar Championship on Sunday. The Norwegian golfer, who won the FedExCup in 2023, carded 4-under 67 at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort to take a one-shot win over event favorite Justin Thomas. Following the win, the 27-year-old golfer came out to reveal that he “don't care too much about other things outside of golf.”

Ad

Hovland opened up on life outside golf while speaking in the champion’s press conference in Florida. Replying to a media query, the 7x PGA Tour winner admitted that he “don't have time or energy” to focus on things outside of the game. The golfer, who has earned a whopping $33,128,528 in event winnings from the circuit so far, said he puts in “80 percent” or “just do good enough” for non-golf stuff.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Viktor Hovland said, as quoted by ASAP Sports:

“I don't care too much about other things outside of golf. Because I don't have time or energy to put the same amount into other things, so naturally when you only get to do certain things just a few times here and there, you can't have a perfectionist mindset, if that makes sense. So, I just try to do 80 percent, just do good enough and then hopefully overtime…

Ad

I mean, you do the best you can with the limited resources that you have, but overtime you would like to see an improvement, just get a little bit better all the time. But I'm not super hard on myself if I'm not really good at something when I haven't put the effort into it.”

Ad

Ad

Viktor Hovland accepts 'weird' perfectionist tag

Viktor Hovland’s comments on not focusing on life outside the golf field came after admitting being a “perfectionist” for the sport. The World No.9 golfer accepted his caddie Shay Knight’s recent name tag for him and said that he’s always ‘put his heart’ into the game. Furthermore, the ace golfer claimed that he also finds it ‘weird’ that “people wanting to improve” are tagged the name.

Ad

Agreeing to his caddie’s ‘perfectionist’ tag of him, Viktor Hovland said in the same presser:

“I guess you can use that word to describe it. I just view it as if you put your heart and soul into doing something, you might as well do it right. I've swung the club extremely well and I think my ball striking has been really, really good over a long period of time, and then when it's not doing that I, you know, I'm going to work on that, I'm going to figure it out…

Ad

I find it kind of weird that we're professional athletes and the people that are wanting to improve are somewhat looked at as, oh he's a perfectionist, he's out on the perimeter searching too much. It's like, that's what we do, we are here to get better and we are here to win tournaments.”

Ad

It is pertinent to note that Viktor Hovland’s win at Valspar Championship breaks his winless drought that lasted over a year. The 27-year-old’s last win came in 2023 when he won the TOUR Championship, the BMW Championship and the Memorial Tournament. He struggled at the start of the 2025 season, missing back-to-back cuts at the Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

However, he now seems to have found his form after beating event favorite Justin Thomas to take the Valspar Championship trophy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback