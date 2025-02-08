"I consider it as a loss" – When Tiger Woods dubbed a year his 'worst' after recording eight wins

Tiger Woods regarded 2006 as his worst year despite having eight wins under his belt. This year, he is playing in the tech-based TMRW Golf League's inaugural season and has finished two tournaments. His team Jupiter Links GC won the last TGL match against Boston Common Golf on January 27 and his mother Kultida was present at the SoFi Center to cheer for him.

A week later, the 15-time Major winner shared the news of his mother's death on social media. In 2006, his father Earl died due to a heart attack and though the golfer won eight PGA Tour events that year, he said in the WGC American Express press conference:

“If you take into account what happened off the golf course, it's my worst year. I mean, people asked me that there on the 18th year, how do you consider this year; I consider it as a loss. In the grand scheme of things, golf, it doesn't even compare to losing a parent.”

Woods's first 2006 win came at the Buick Invitational by defeating Nathan Green and José María Olazábal in a playoff. His second win came at the Ford Championship at Doral at 20 under 268. His third and fourth triumphs were at the Open Championship and the Buick Open with 270 and 264, respectively.

Tiger Woods's fifth 2006 win was at the PGA Championship with 18 under 270 and the sixth at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational with 10 under 270. The last two were at the Deutsche Bank Championship and WGC-American Express Championship with scores of 16 under and 23 under, respectively.

Tiger Woods's tribute to his mother Kultida on social media

Kultida Woods died on February 4 and Tiger Woods shared the news through his X page. He shared a photo of her and wrote a long caption.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible," Tiger Woods wrote.

"She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom.”

Kultida was a pillar of strength for the golfer. She'd been with him in his ups and downs and used to attend tournaments to cheer for her son.

