"I contemplated ripping all the hair" - A 'sweaty' Max Homa complains about the excessive heat conditions in Memphis 

The extensive heat at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship made American golfer Max Homa wonder if he could just rip off his hair. The heat index in Memphis was approximately 111 degrees during the second round of the tournament on Friday, making it difficult for the golfers to even stand on the golf course.

As the competition came to a close on Sunday, the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open champion confessed that the extreme heat was excruciating to handle.

On Monday, Max Homa posted on his Twitter account about his experience playing at the TPC Southwind Golf Course in scorching conditions.

"I sweat so much this week I contemplated ripping all the hair off my arms and legs. However I was only in Memphis for a week and wouldn’t have had enough time to do so," he wrote.

Fans flocked to the post's comments section to a jibe at the golfer, claiming that with his comment, Max will be a brand promotion for a razor company.

"Here comes a new razor endorsement," one fan commented.

"Most enjoyable showers of the year I bet," wrote another.

On Sunday, the FedEx St.Jude Championship finished with the final round, with Lucas Glover claiming victory after defeating Patrick Cantlay in a playoff.

"It's just a different kind of heat"- PGA Tour golfer on excessive heat at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

The FedEx St. Jude Championship was hampered by extreme heat on Friday, August 11. In media interviews, golfers complained about the terrible weather.

American golfer Jordan Spieth said:

"It felt like it was just coming off the ground. You could just feel the water coming off the ground. I'll bring two shirts from now on and change at the turn because I was struggling a bit early in the round. I had some goosebumps."

“I was telling Michael (Greller, Spieth’s caddie), this is nothing, this is nothing this week, and then today I'm like, man, I was wrong. I'm humbled. It's just a different kind of heat," he added.

Tom Kim also opened up about the heat in Memphis.

“It was so freaking hot. I had black pants on today, so I didn't really have an excuse. I'm trying to think what pant colors I have tomorrow,” he stated.

Following the St. Jude Championship, the top 50 FedEx Cup golfers will compete in the 2023 BMW Championship.

Max Homa finished in a seven-way tie for sixth place with Adam Schenk, Cam Davis, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth, and Corey Conners in the St.Jude Championship.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship:

Win: Lucas Glover, -15/265, $3,600,000

P-2: Patrick Cantlay, -15/265, $2,160,000

T-3: Rory McIlroy, -14/266, $1,160,000

T-3: Tommy Fleetwood, -14/266, $1,160,000

5: Taylor Moore, -12/268, $800,000

T-6: Corey Conners, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Adam Schenk, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Cam Davis, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Sungjae Im, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Russell Henley, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Jordan Spieth, -11/269, $584,285.71

T-6: Max Homa, -11/269, $584,285.71