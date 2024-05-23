Xander Schauffele won the 2024 PGA Championship and put up a brilliant showing. His performance aroused the admiration of everyone in the golf world, including Tiger Woods himself.

Schauffele was a guest on the latest edition of Golf.com's "Subpar" podcast, hosted by Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz. During the interview, the player claimed to have received a congratulatory message from Woods.

Expand Tweet

This was part of what Xander Schauffele had to say:

"He [Tiger Woods] texted me, ya know, and I think he is right; he’s been through it all himself. But he texted me something along the lines of, 'You know, all those times you were close, I think that hardened you for this moment … and I’m proud of you. It’s incredible. I couldn’t be more proud of you.' That was an awesome text I got from T-Dub."

Tiger Woods failed to make the cut at the most recent edition of the PGA Championship. Woods played two rounds of 72 and 77 and left his 36-hole score at 7 over. This led him to miss the cut by eight strokes.

Xander Schauffele, meanwhile, won the event with a score of 21 under, one stroke ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. It was the first major title in Schauffele's career.

Other congratulations received by Xander Schauffele

One of the first professional players to congratulate Xander Schauffele on his win at Valhalla Golf Club was Bryson DeChambeau. The LIV Golf star greeted Schauffele on the 18th green itself and later had this to say (via NBC Sports):

"Xander’s well deserving of a major championship."

Jordan Spieth too congratulated Schauffele on his win, and said that he was not surprised by the latter's victory:

"It was just a matter of time," Spieth said (via Golf.com), "so it’s not surprising at all."

Spieth also said he was "inspired" by Schauffele's achievement.

San Diego State University (where Schauffele studied), Phil Mickelson, and Paige Spiranac, among others, used their X (formerly Twitter) accounts to congratulate the new champion for his achievement at Valhalla Golf Club.

Schauffele thanked the fans and his team for their support on the social media platform.