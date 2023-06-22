“I couldn’t talk, I was like, ‘Oh wow” - Rose Zhang reveals her reaction to Steph Curry congratulating her first pro win 

Rose Zhang had a dreamy LPGA Tour debut earlier this year. She won her first professional tournament, the Mizuho Americas Open, by defeating Jennifer Kupcho in an incredible sudden-death playoff.

Zhang is now set to compete at this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship scheduled from June 22- 25 at the Baltusrol Lower Course. In a pre-tournament press conference, the 20-year-old golfer spoke about a congratulation text she received from NBA superstar Steph Curry.

The Golden State Warriors veteran posted an Instagram story appreciating the younger golfer on her victory at the Americas Open. Speaking about Curry, Zhang said:

"There have been plenty of people that I've been shocked by and super happy that they reached out. One of my sports role models and role models in general, Steph Curry, he even put me on his story, just congratulating me. I couldn't really talk. I was just like, 'Oh, wow.'

"I had to look at the story for a couple of seconds before I gathered my thoughts."

She added:

"Usually, it would also be my other friends texting me that someone notable sent a story with me, so I was just reading the texts before I actually saw the stories. It was just like a, 'Oh, wow.' You just keep looking at your DMs, and you're just amazed by how encouraging they are."

Rose Zhang became a household name after winning the Americas Open last month. Many players, including the legendary Tiger Woods, sent her messages conveying their congratulations to her.

Woods tweeted this after Zhang's win:

"Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!"

Rose Zhang incredibly defended her NCAA Championship in May, becoming the first woman in NCAA's history to win two individual national championships in a row. She then announced her intention to play professionally.

"It's super exciting" - Rose Zhang on playing at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship is one of the five women's major tournaments. The 2023 edition of the tournament is all set to begin on Thursday, June 22.

Rose Zhang will be making her debut at the Women's PGA Championship and expressed her excitement about the tournament in a press conference on Wednesday, June 21. However, this week wasn't anything different for her as she had played in a major before but as an amateur.

Speaking about the Women's PGA Championship, Zhang said:

"I've played major championships before as an amateur, and with that amateur status, I kept in mind, 'Hey, I'm just going to go out here, have a learning experience,' and it's been turning out well for me.

"I've played well in the major championships that I've competed in, but if anything, this week isn't necessarily anything different. I would compare this week to other weeks, whether it's in college golf or even last week at Mizuho."

She added:

"It's super exciting, no doubt. But I wouldn't say it's anything different. I wouldn't place it on another platform or pedestal for me to just admire and look up to. It's another event. I'm still playing the same sport. I'm just in New Jersey again and trying to play well."

It is pertinent to note that Rose Zhang played in four of the five major championships before turning pro in May 2023. Her best finish came at the 2020 Chevron Championship when she finished in 11th place.

