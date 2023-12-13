“I’d love to add my name to that list” - Brian Harman on his debut appearance at the 35th Hero Dubai Desert Classic

The effects of winning a major continues to influence Brian Harman's career. Thanks to his victory at Hoylake, he will be in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, the first event on the DP World Tour's Rolex Series in 2024.

The 2023 champion of The Open Championship is among the players who have already secured their presence at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai from January 18-21. It will be Brian Harman's debut in the event that will play its 35th edition.

Brian Harman declared himself very happy to have the opportunity to participate in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, telling the DP World Tour news service:

"I'm excited to tee it up in Dubai for the first time. It looks like a stunning venue that has identified great champions. I’d love to add my name to that list."

Other players already confirmed for the event, in addition to Brian Harman, include defending champion and 2023 Rolex Series winner Rory McIlroy, as well as Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Cameron Young.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is the first event of each season on the DP World Tour's Rolex Series. It has been played since 1989 and its winners include stars such as Seve Ballesteros, Ernie Els, Collin Montgomerie, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Sergio García.

Among the players who receive an exemption to participate in it are the major champions from the previous season, which is the one that will be exercised by Harman.

What happened to Brian Harman's career after winning The Open?

Brian Harman teed off at Royal Liverpool Golf Club ranked 26th in the Official World Golf Ranking. His victory propelled him to No. 10. Something similar happened with the FedEx Cup ranking, as Harman jumped from 18th to No. 6.

These jumps secured him a spot in all three FedEx Cup playoff tournaments. His major victory was also instrumental in his first call-up to represent the United States in the Ryder Cup.

The effects of winning The Open Championship will benefit the golfer for several years to come. Harman enjoys exemptions for the next editions of all the majors, as well as for other top-level tournaments.

It cannot go unmentioned that in the world of golf there is nothing more important than winning a major. It is a result that brings enormous prestige to whoever obtains it.

Harman has had a career spanning 14 seasons in professional golf, 11 of them in the PGA Tour. He has three victories (including The Open) from 2023, as well as 49 other Top 10s.