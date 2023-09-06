“I’d love to play with Brian Harman” – Rickie Fowler picks the list of golfers he wants to be paired with at the Ryder Cup in Rome

Rickie Fowler is a Ryder Cup favorite. The 34-year-old American golfer is set to play his fifth edition of the team competition at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club after Zach Johnson announced him as one of his captain’s picks.

With the pick, Fowler joined the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas among others on the squad. When asked about who he’d like to be paired with from the team, Fowler named a few including Cantlay, Schauffele and Homa.

Despite stating that he can “pair with just about anyone,” the PGA Tour star noted that he is most excited to play with the 2023 British Open winner Brian Harman.

Speaking in an interview with Golfweek, Rickie Fowler said:

“I think I can pair with just about anyone. I play a lot with Patrick Cantlay at home. He and Xander are a token pairing, but maybe if they sit him for a session. I’d love to play with [Brian] Harman. I’ve always loved his game and respected what he’s accomplished.

We go back to junior golf. Max [Homa] is someone that is easy to pair with. He just hits it straight and makes putts. But overall, I feel like I can go out and mesh with just about anyone.”

In the same interview, Fowler also opened up about his experience of playing on the road at the Ryder Cup. He stated that he embraces playing on the road. Dubbing it “some of my favorite memories,” the 34-year-old stated that it is “cool and different playing in someone else’s arena.” He went on to thank the fans and said that playing on the road is “a fun challenge.”

Rickie Fowler makes the Ryder Cup team by Zach Johnson's captain's pick

Fowler made the Ryder Cup squad after a strong comeback. The golfer rose to No. 26 in the Official World Golf Ranking, making 23 cuts in 25 starts on the PGA Tour in the 2022-23 season. The golfer finished 18 top 25s, eight top 10s and won a sixth career Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Needless to say, he earned his spot on Zach Johnson’s squad with a stellar season.

Having made nearly $8 million in earnings from the season, Fowler is now set to tee off the Ryder Cup 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. The golfer will be on the greens to help his American side retain the prestigious Cup and end a 30-year-losing streak playing outside of home.

As mentioned above, Fowler will play alongside the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. With both the US and European teams finalized, it’ll be interesting to see how the competition takes shape and who comes out on top on October 1.