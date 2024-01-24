“I'd be lying if I said that wasn't a massive goal” - Max Homa sets sights on climbing world rankings and conquering Majors in 2024

Max Homa is looking to scale new heights in 2024. After a tremendous season last year that resulted in a trip to the Ryder Cup and a high world ranking, there are even bigger highs that the American wants to reach, including Major wins and getting higher on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Homa is currently ranked seventh after a great year and a fine start in 2024, but he believes that last season was a good indicator of where he's at and what he needs to do to continue his ascension. In a press conference, Homa said:

"I think last year showed me that the stuff I'm working on is right. So I'm going to keep hammering on those those things. I mean my goals are obviously to win and to continue to work my way up the world ranking. But to do that you have to do all the little things right so it's just to make sure that I'm keeping on myself of all that I did last year and to just keep getting incrementally better."

He continued:

"I haven't played well in Majors, so I'd be lying if I said that wasn't a massive goal but you got to play here first and then Pebble Beach and Waste Management and so on. I'm looking forward to just continuing to chase down better."

The best Homa has ever done at a Major tournament is a T10 placement at the Open Championship in 2023. Otherwise, he's struggled a bit and is looking to get better and capture his maiden trophy.

If he is able to do so and is also able to continue playing well on the PGA Tour, then a higher world ranking certainly seems possible. Major wins pay huge dividends in ranking points, so it could be a great year for Max Homa if he's able to do what he wants.

Max Homa stands up for walk-and-talk

Max Homa was one of the first golfers on tour to agree to do a walking interview during a tournament. While he was walking to his next holes, he had a microphone and earpiece and was able to be interviewed.

Max Homa spoke on a controversial topic

This controversial introduction took off and got other networks to follow suit. Homa spoke on the change and why it's been successful via Golf.com:

“I think that the walk-and-talk at least was kind of something risky and different, but I think it turned out quite good. I’m sure there’s other variations that we could do, but just in general I think that’s kind of the direction at least, I’ll just speak for myself, I’d like to see golf go do. It’s not too crazy, it’s not too unbelievable to have people do something like that. I thought that it was nice.”

Max Homa would like to see the addition continue, perhaps with some variations. He doesn't believe it's shocking for golfers to talk through things between shots, so the interview could bring fans up close and personal with them and the sport.