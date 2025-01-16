"I'd never seen that much food in my house ever" – Tiger Woods recalls his Mike Douglas show experience

Tiger Woods recently recalled his experience at the Mike Douglas show in a new collaboration with Barstool Sports' "Fore Play" golf members. In the new YouTube video, Woods caddied for Trent Ryan, Sam 'Riggs' Bozoian and Frankie Borrelli over a par-4 hole.

Woods collaborated with the "Fore Play" golf members for the second time after last year. During the video, Bozoian asked the former World No. 1 about his first memory of playing the game of golf. Woods said:

"I remember going on the Mike Douglas show and the only thing I remember about that is walking up of the big lights and everything but I couldn't believe how much food there was..whatever it was, it was the Green room. But I couldn't believe how much food there was cause I'd never seen that much food in my house ever." (13:32 - 13:59)

Woods wore shorts in the YouTubbe video and gave personalized advice to all three members of Barstool Sports on shot alignment and swing commitment. He was further asked by 'Riggs' about his tendency when the pin is positioned at the back of the green. Woods said:

"Well, there's a certain limit to where you want to hit it. If the pin's up front, I need to hit it to the front or just past it. If it's in the middle, I have either side. Yeah, I'm picking a different spot where I want the ball to end up on the next play."

"For this pin, the worst place you can hit it here is long right. So, hitting it short left, or either side of the bunker, as long as you have room to play with, is fine. I'm always trying to give myself margins and not be perfect," Woods added. (17:06-17:35)

Tiger Woods talked about focusing on the margin for error and advised the three Barstool members to keep the left arm moving for better control. In the end, they took a picture with the 49-year-old and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

Tiger Woods on Genesis Invitational: We're trying to just figure everything out

Tiger Woods has hosted the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational every year since 2017. However, this year's tournament has run into trouble after the Los Angeles wildfires. The tournament is scheduled in mid-February, although the venue has now been changed from the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles.

"We're trying to just figure everything out and make sure that everyone is safe and we have meetings scheduled going forward. But as of right now, we're not really focused on the tournament. It's more about what we can do to help everyone who's struggling, who's lost homes and had their lives changed," Tiger Woods said (via Reuters).

PGA Tour player Max Homa, a Southern Californian native, also said that it was "silly" to focus on a golf tournament when people of the region were dealing with so many challenges.

