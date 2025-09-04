"I'd never take it off" - Rory McIlroy gets candid about wearing the Masters green jacket again at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy opened up about his green jacket in a press conference ahead of the Irish Open. The Northern Irish golfer is playing this week in the DP World Tour event, which is scheduled to start on Thursday, Sept. 4.

After the opening round of the event, McIlroy is expected to wear his green jacket, and his other three major championship trophies will be on display for fans. In a pre-tournament press conference on Wednesday, the World No. 2 was asked about his Masters jacket, and he said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's absolutely amazing to be able to share that with people. I keep saying -- you know, over the years when I dreamed of winning the green jacket, I always said, if I ever did it, I'd never take it off, and I probably haven't worn it as much as I should have. So any opportunity to put it on, alongside the other major trophies, is very, very cool. I'm excited for that."

This year has been a career-turning one for Rory McIlroy. He completed his career Grand Slam after winning the Masters, his first major win in a decade. Prior to this year’s major, he won the PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2014 and had been on the hunt for another major title since.

He now has a total of five major wins, including two PGA Championships (2012 and 2014), the U.S. Open (2011), The Open Championship (2014), and the Masters (2025).

Rory McIlroy reflects on his impressive 2025 season

Rory McIlroy has won three tournaments this season on the PGA Tour, including the Masters. He started his campaign with a victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, before winning The Players Championship.

In the pre-tournament press conference for the Irish Open, Rory McIlroy opened up about his performance this season. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"It's the year that everything came together for me. It was basically the one piece of the puzzle that was left for me to complete. When I look at my career and my whole picture as a golfer, I basically, I've done everything I wanted to. I guess everything after that, it's a bonus, but you have to reassess your goals.

"Again, the one thing for me -- obviously I'd love to win this week. I'd love to win next week at Wentworth. But the one thing for me this year to reassess my goals, an away Ryder Cup, after everything that's happened this year, would be -- I would look back on 2025, and there's no way that I would -- if I did have a better year in the game, I'd love to see it," he added.

McIlroy is looking forward to this week’s event, which will wrap up with its final on Sunday, Sept. 7. Later this month, he will be heading to the Ryder Cup in New York. The European team won the biennial tournament in 2023 and is looking forward to defending the title on foreign soil.

