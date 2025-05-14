“I’d rather win more majors” – Jon Rahm drops bold take on Grand Slam chase ahead of the PGA Championship

Jon Rahm said that while completing a career Grand Slam would be nice, he wouldn’t mind having more majors in total instead of winning four just once. He cited the example of Sir Nick Faldo, who has won six majors but didn’t complete the rare feat.

Rahm is a two-time major champion and currently plays in the LIV Golf circuit. He is set to make his ninth start at the PGA Championship, which commences on Thursday, May 15, at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On Tuesday, May 13, during the pre-event press conference of the PGA Championship, the Spaniard was asked if he was also thinking about the career Grand Slam after being halfway there.

"Yeah, of course," he said. "What is it, six people now in history that have been able to do it? Yeah. I would love to do it. Obviously it's not easy." I think obviously it would be a lot more on my mind if I were to win a third different one, kind of like Jordan has been able to do, but as in right now, if I ever had a thought, I'll focus more on quantity of majors rather than which ones.

"Obviously, in the sense of let's say I never achieve it, I'd rather have a situation like Sir Nick Faldo where he has six of two of them instead of having maybe three different ones, if that makes sense."

Jon Rahm said that he would currently focus more on winning his third major, regardless of where it comes, rather than thinking about the career Grand Slam.

"And if it happens to be The Open or the PGA, then I'll focus on a possible Grand Slam. But as of right now, I don't want to think about it too much. But of course, I think it's a goal for all of us who play the game," he said.

How has Jon Rahm performed at the PGA Championship over the years?

Jon Rahm has a comparatively weaker record at the PGA Championship than the other three majors. He has made eight starts at the event and has made the cut in six of them. He has recorded only two top-10 finishes, with a T4 in 2018 being his best. Since tying for eighth in 2021, he has failed to register another top-10 finish. 4o mini

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's record at the PGA Championship so far:

2017 – T58

– T58 2018 – T4

– T4 2019 – CUT

– CUT 2020 – T13

– T13 2021 – T8

– T8 2022 – T48

– T48 2023 – T50

– T50 2024 – CUT

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More