"I despise it" - Paige Spiranac goes on a fiery rant about pace of play in golf

Paige Spiranac shared her opinion about the pace of play in golf. The PGA Tour has constantly been trying to speed up the game, and they have consistently been making changes in their policy. Recently, the Tour has been tested by allowing distance-measuring devices during the game to speed up the play.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) account, Paige Spiranac shared a video speaking about the pace of play in golf. She said that she hates the slow game and spoke about players getting 40 seconds to hit the shot, which she believes is enough in golf. Sharing a video on X (formerly Twitter), Spiranac said:

"I hate slow play. I despise it. I am at the extreme end of hating slow play, and here is why. In the rules of golf, you have 40 seconds to hit a golf shot. No one needs more than 40 seconds. In other sports, you have a set time, and if you exceed that time limit, you are instantly penalized. That should happen in golf."

Earlier on January 30, she shared a post on X talking about slow play. She wrote:

"I’m going to say this about pace of play in professional golf. If you can’t play under 4 hours yourself then you have no room to complain👀 slow play impacts both professional and amateur golf."

Paige Spiranac is widely known for actively sharing golf-related content on her social media accounts. She has around one million followers on X.

Paige Spiranac suggests being punished for slow play

Paige Spiranac has actively shared her opinion on the pace of play in golf. On January 30, she reposted a post of NUCLR Golf, in which the golf fan page account asked people to suggest the best way to improve the slow play issue.

The 31-year-old suggested a rule of AJGA and spoke about the penalty for slow play. She wrote:

"AJGA is a junior golf organization that had a red, yellow, green card system where after 3 holes you would get a time. Green is ahead of pace, yellow is right around time and red was behind. If you got two red cards then the group would be timed and then assessed penalties. It worked. You should be punished for slow play. It’s against the rules of the game."

Slow play often affects the game, and to tackle that, the PGA Tour has been working on it. Meanwhile, to slow this issue, Tiger Woods's TGL series has introduced the shot clock to speed up the play. If any player exceeds the time limit of 40 seconds during the TGL matches, they are penalized on the hole.

Tiger Woods was penalized for slow play in the TGL on Monday, January 27, while playing against Boston Common Golf Club. He took more time on the tenth hole and thus lost on the hole as a penalty for the slow play.

