“I didn’t eat dinner, was nauseous the entire back 9”: Jessica Korda talks sister Nelly Korda’s nerves of steel during Chevron Championship finale

Nelly Korda spoke recently about how she had to balance her nerves on the back nine of the fourth round at the Chevron Championship. She ultimately did prevail to win her second career major and her fifth consecutive start, but that was not an easy trip down the final few holes.

Her sister Jessica is also a professional golfer, and she spoke to Sirius XM about what she felt watching.

Korda said:

"We were all nervous. I didn't even eat dinner that night, I was nauseous the entire back nine. I think everyone who's ever been in that position kind of knows what that feels like. You can see where she starts to realize in her round what she's doing."

"It takes a team, and she's got a really solid team around her. That's what really helps kind of free her up as well. The people around her are just really solid... It's just a really good team that they make," she added.

Jessica has six professional wins to her name on the LPGA Tour. She came very close to winning Chevron Championship in 2022 but fell by two strokes to Jennifer Kupcho.

Nelly Korda now has two Chevron Championships to her name, but no other major titles. This may be the year for her to capture some more, as she is in impeccable form.

Nelly Korda resting before attempting to resume winning streak

Nelly Korda has been impressive with her recent performances. Her form has been red hot as Scottie Scheffler, who has a T2 in his previous five starts, while Korda strictly has wins. That streak will have to wait to potentially continue, though, as she's decided to not play the JM Eagle LA Championship.

Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship

Via Golf Digest, Korda revealed that she's exhausted:

“It was not an easy decision. After the unbelievable week at The Chevron grinding through the mental and physical challenges of four events in the past five weeks, I am definitely feeling exhausted. With so much still to come throughout 2024, I feel I need to listen to my body and get some rest, so I can be ready for the remainder of the season," she said.

This is not the first time, that Korda's winning streak has taken a break. She started by winning the LPGA Drive On Championship all the way back in January. About two months later, she played again and won her three straight tournaments.

Korda took another week off before the Chevron Championship before coming back to win that one as well. Now she's going to take another week off before returning for the Cognizant Founders Cup, which she noted she is excited to play.