"I didn’t know it was possible" – Robert MacIntyre gets emotional after his first PGA Tour win at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open

Robert MacIntyre has emerged victorious in the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. The tournament was held from Thursday, May 30 to June 2, 2024, in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

MacIntyre scored 64, 66, 66, and 68 in the four rounds of the RBC Canadian Open to finish with an aggregated score of 16-under 264. He won by one stroke over Ben Griffin. Robert MacIntyre won the tournament with his father Dougie on the bag.

In a post-tournament interview with CBS' Amanda Balionis, the Scottish player was asked why the tournament was so emotional for him. He pointed towards his father and said (via PGA Tour):

"I mean, I'm speechless, to be honest. It's just, yeah, that's just everything for me and my family, my girlfriend, my team. Can't believe I've done it with him in the bag. It's just I'm crying with joy, but laughing because I don't think it was possible."

Balionis further asked MacIntyre about him being homesick at Myrtle Beach and how his father contributed to the win. The World No.76 said:

"You know, I was, I was going down the last day and try to tell me, stay focused, just swing smooth, because yesterday I got a little bit too fast. And in my head I wasn't listening to him."

"I was like, I'm wanting to win this for my dad.Like this has been, this is a guy that's taught me the game of golf and I just can't believe I've done this with him in the bag."

Robert MacIntyre has worked with Mike Burrow on bags since last year's Ryder Cup. However, he recently switched to Scott Carmichael for the last few weeks. He had to again take help from Burrow after the PGA Championship due to Carmichael's wedding commitment during the second Major of the year at Valhalla.

MacIntyre will take home the winning amount of $1,692,000 of the total 9.4 million doled out to the players. He also won 500 FedExCup points after winning the tournament.

Will Robert MacIntyre's father be a caddie for the golfer going forward?

Robert MacIntyre was further asked in the interview with CBS' Amanda Balionis if his father would continue to be on his bag for the upcoming three tournaments, including the US Open. He said (via PGA Tour):

"No, Dad’s on the flight home on Monday. I think me and my girlfriend might go home on Monday as well and just have a helluva party back home because this is incredible."

Balionis further asked MacIntyre's father Dougie about his experience in the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. Dougie said:

"Unbelievable.Yeah, I'm a grass cutter. Not a caddie. Not a caddie. Honestly, it’s unbelievable. I got phoned last Saturday night. I'm sitting on the couch at home, 08:00 Saturday night and I'm like, can I leave my job here? I was busy at work. 08:00 the next morning, I'm on a flight out here and. Wow."

Robert MacIntyre hasn't had the best of the 2024 season. Of the 15 starts, he missed seven cuts. He has had four top-15 finishes in the year. His best performances came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta where he finished T6. He also finished T8 at Valhalla Golf Club in the second Major of the year. He also had a T13 finish at the Myrtle Beach Classic.

He came at the RBC Canadian Open after a missed cut at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. He carded 64, 66, 66, and 68 in the four rounds of the RBC Canadian Open to win by one stroke over Ben Griffin.

Let's take a look at Robert MacIntyre's performance in the 2024 season:

Sony Open in Hawaii: T52 (71-66-69-67, 273, -7)

The American Express: Missed Cut (71-69-71, 211, -5)

Farmers Insurance Open: Missed Cut (78-70, 148, +4)

WM Phoenix Open: Missed Cut (73-69, 142, E)

Mexico Open at Vidanta: T6 (71-66-65-69, 271, -13)

Cognizant Classic: T60 (68-72-71-70, 281, -3)

Puerto Rico Open: T32 (70-67-68-72, 277, -11)

THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (74-76, 150, +6)

Valspar Championship: T33 (70-72-70-70, 282, -2)

Texas Children's Houston Open: Missed Cut (74-74, 148, +8)

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut (69-68, 137, -5)

Myrtle Beach Classic: T13 (64-67-68-72, 271, -13)

PGA Championship: T8 (66-69-66-70, 271, -13)

Charles Schwab Challenge: Missed Cut (70-74, 144, +4)

RBC Canadian Open: 1 (64-66-66-68, 264, -16)