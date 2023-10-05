“I didn’t see it” - Fred Couples questions claims of ‘disrespect’ in Ryder Cup incident between Rory McIlroy and Joe LaCava

Rory McIlroy, a four-time Major winner, and Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava were involved in a infamous incident at the 2023 Ryder Cup incident. This was recently recounted by Fred Couples, the US Team's assistant captain at the event.

During Saturday's four-ball match at the Ryder Cup against McIlroy and his teammate Matt Fitzpatrick, Cantlay made an outstanding putt on a penultimate hole. LaCava started a celebration at the Marco Simone Golf Club by waving his hat in the air.

However, he unintentionally entered McIlroy's line of sight, and the Irish golfer told him to move. They had a brief disagreement on the golf course.

Couples appeared on a radio show on Tuesday and spoke about the incident. He said:

“I want someone to tell me where anything that happened is disrespectful. I didn’t see it.”

The American golfer presented a clear picture of the incident. Couples revealed that he spoke about the incident to LaCava, who told him what actually happened on the golf course. Adding to his statement, he said:

“I asked Joe LaCava what was said. He said Rory looked at him and said, ‘Moooove,’ and he made the ‘ooo’ last a little longer. Joe replied, ‘Relax Rory.’

“Then people think he shushed Rory when he did that hand gesture. Little Harry Diamond, who we all love too, caddies for Rory, then he chimed in. Joe said ‘I don’t have time for you.’ Then Joe turned to get out of the way.”

According to reports, McIlroy and LaCava shook hands following the incident. On Sunday morning before the singles, they each met and resolved their issues.

"It still hurts" - Rory McIlroy on the Ryder Cup incident

On Saturday's 18th hole at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy and Joe LaCava got into a heated altercation. Later that evening, when the golfers were leaving the course for their hotels, he yelled at an American caddie as he was upset about his loss to Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

The four-time major champion addressed the media during the news conference for the Europe squad. He spoke about the incident with LaCava on the course saying it was disrespectful but it would eventually mend (via Golf Week).

“It’s a point of contention and it still hurts,” said McIlroy, “But time is a great healer and we’ll all move on.”

McIlroy confronted Justin Thomas' caddie Joe "Bones" Mackay in the parking area after losing the four-ball match on Saturday. However, he texted Mackay on Sunday to apologize.

When discussing the encounter with Mackay, McIlroy said:

“He was the first American I saw after I got out of the locker room. So he was the one that took the brunt of it. He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup finally concluded on Sunday with team Europe winning the tournament 16.5-11.5.