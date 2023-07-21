“I don’t care now. It screwed me up”: Wyndham Clark left disappointed after his shot hits a golf fan’s iPad 

The US Open 2023 champion Wyndham Clark is currently playing at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in the 151st edition of the Open Championship. However, during his third shot after tee, he had a hilarious moment that fans might remember for a long time.

Wyndham Clark hit the golf ball from the bunker straight into a fan's iPad. Here is a video of the unexpected shot from the US Open 2023 Champion.

The Open @TheOpen



@usopengolf winner Wyndham Clark found that out the hard way. Find the wrong spot at @RLGCHoylake and you'll get big trouble.@usopengolf winner Wyndham Clark found that out the hard way. pic.twitter.com/bApMttgZtk

Wyndham Clark was left pretty disappointed by his poor bunker shot. He spoke to the media after his first round of play and explained the entire scenario. He said as quoted by Golf Week,

"That was huge. A little unfortunate off the tee, obviously hitting the guy is never good, but it really went into a bad spot. If I didn't hit the guy, probably would have been in fine grass, and I would have been able to hit it up near the green. Then I had an awful lie and hit it about two feet. Then got very fortunate I didn’t go in the bunker."

However, Clark clarified that the ball hit the fan's iPad. He said,

"Yeah, it hit his iPad, didn’t hit him. Well, I don't care now. It screwed me up."

Where is Wyndham Clark placed in the Open Championship 2023 leaderboard after round one?

Despite a poor start, Wyndham Clark managed to put in a few 20-footers to end up tied for seventh on the leaderboard.

The Open Championship 2023 leaderboard is currently led by South African amateur golfers Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood, and Emiliano Grillo.

Here is the final leaderboard after the first round of the tournament (Top 50):

T1 - Christo Lamprecht (a)

T1 - Tommy Fleetwood

T1 - Emiliano Grillo

T4 - Antoine Rozner

T4 -Adrian Otaegui

T4 - Brian Harman

T7 - Stewart Cink

T7 - Wyndham Clark

T7 - Alex Noren

T7 - Max Homa

T7 - Shubhankar Sharma

T7 - Michael Stewart

T13 - Matthew Jordan

T13 - Jordan Spieth

T13 - Si Woo Kim

T13 - Alexander Bjork

T13 - Guido Migliozzi

T13 - Oliver Wilson

T19 - Patrick Reed

T19 - Thomas Pieters

T19 - Patrick Cantlay

T19 - Brooks Koepka

T19 - Hideki Matsuyama

T19 - Scottie Scheffler

T19 - Xander Schauffele

T19 - Richard Bland

T19 - Romain Langasque

T19 - David Lingmerth

T19 - Keegan Bradley

T19 - Sungjae Im

T19 - Viktor Hovland

T32 - Lucas Herbert

T32 - Joost Luiten

T32 - JT Poston

T32 - Jordan Smith

T32 - Sepp Straka

T32 - Seamus Power

T32 - Nicolai Hojgaard

T32 - Marcel Siem

T32 - Laurie Canter

T32 - Matthew Southgate

T32 - Zack Fischer

T32 - Min Woo Lee

T32 - Thriston Lawrence

T32 - Rory McIlroy

T32 - Tyrrell Hatton

T32 - Brandon Robinson Thompson

T48 - Alex Maguire (a)

T48 - Adrian Meronk

T48 - Pablo Larrazabal

T48 - Kurt Kitayama

T48 - Matt Fitzpatrick

T48 - Jason Day

T48 - Adam Scott

T48 - Cameron Smith

T48 - Shane Lowry

T48 - Rickie Fowler

T48 - Cameron Young

T48 - Tom Hoge

T48 - Abraham Ancer

T48 - Ockie Strydom

T48 - Keita Nakajima

T48 - Nacho Elvira

T48 - Kalle Samooja

T48 - Hurly Long

More updates on the Open Championship will be shared as the event progresses.