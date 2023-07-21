“I don’t care now. It screwed me up”: Wyndham Clark left disappointed after his shot hits a golf fan’s iPad 

The US Open 2023 champion Wyndham Clark is currently playing at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in the 151st edition of the Open Championship. However, during his third shot after tee, he had a hilarious moment that fans might remember for a long time.
Wyndham Clark hit the golf ball from the bunker straight into a fan's iPad. Here is a video of the unexpected shot from the US Open 2023 Champion.
Wyndham Clark was left pretty disappointed by his poor bunker shot. He spoke to the media after his first round of play and explained the entire scenario. He said as quoted by Golf Week,
"That was huge. A little unfortunate off the tee, obviously hitting the guy is never good, but it really went into a bad spot. If I didn't hit the guy, probably would have been in fine grass, and I would have been able to hit it up near the green. Then I had an awful lie and hit it about two feet. Then got very fortunate I didn’t go in the bunker."
However, Clark clarified that the ball hit the fan's iPad. He said,
"Yeah, it hit his iPad, didn’t hit him. Well, I don't care now. It screwed me up."
Where is Wyndham Clark placed in the Open Championship 2023 leaderboard after round one?
Despite a poor start, Wyndham Clark managed to put in a few 20-footers to end up tied for seventh on the leaderboard.
The Open Championship 2023 leaderboard is currently led by South African amateur golfers Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood, and Emiliano Grillo.
Here is the final leaderboard after the first round of the tournament (Top 50):
- T1 - Christo Lamprecht (a)
- T1 - Tommy Fleetwood
- T1 - Emiliano Grillo
- T4 - Antoine Rozner
- T4 -Adrian Otaegui
- T4 - Brian Harman
- T7 - Stewart Cink
- T7 - Wyndham Clark
- T7 - Alex Noren
- T7 - Max Homa
- T7 - Shubhankar Sharma
- T7 - Michael Stewart
- T13 - Matthew Jordan
- T13 - Jordan Spieth
- T13 - Si Woo Kim
- T13 - Alexander Bjork
- T13 - Guido Migliozzi
- T13 - Oliver Wilson
- T19 - Patrick Reed
- T19 - Thomas Pieters
- T19 - Patrick Cantlay
- T19 - Brooks Koepka
- T19 - Hideki Matsuyama
- T19 - Scottie Scheffler
- T19 - Xander Schauffele
- T19 - Richard Bland
- T19 - Romain Langasque
- T19 - David Lingmerth
- T19 - Keegan Bradley
- T19 - Sungjae Im
- T19 - Viktor Hovland
- T32 - Lucas Herbert
- T32 - Joost Luiten
- T32 - JT Poston
- T32 - Jordan Smith
- T32 - Sepp Straka
- T32 - Seamus Power
- T32 - Nicolai Hojgaard
- T32 - Marcel Siem
- T32 - Laurie Canter
- T32 - Matthew Southgate
- T32 - Zack Fischer
- T32 - Min Woo Lee
- T32 - Thriston Lawrence
- T32 - Rory McIlroy
- T32 - Tyrrell Hatton
- T32 - Brandon Robinson Thompson
- T48 - Alex Maguire (a)
- T48 - Adrian Meronk
- T48 - Pablo Larrazabal
- T48 - Kurt Kitayama
- T48 - Matt Fitzpatrick
- T48 - Jason Day
- T48 - Adam Scott
- T48 - Cameron Smith
- T48 - Shane Lowry
- T48 - Rickie Fowler
- T48 - Cameron Young
- T48 - Tom Hoge
- T48 - Abraham Ancer
- T48 - Ockie Strydom
- T48 - Keita Nakajima
- T48 - Nacho Elvira
- T48 - Kalle Samooja
- T48 - Hurly Long
