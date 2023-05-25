“I don’t care about Tours” - Scottie Scheffler reveals his take on LIV Golfers competing at the Ryder Cup

Scottie Scheffler finished second at the 2023 PGA Championship tied alongside Viktor Hovland. He competed in a competition that included some of the finest golfers in the world, including LIV players.

Brooks Koepka won the tournament by two shots with a final-round score of under 9. With the competition of the Oak Hills tournament, golfers are focusing on the upcoming tournaments and one of which is the Ryder Cup.

The biennial competition will take place in September, with the European team competing against the American squad.

Scottie Scheffler is enjoying the best days of his career and at the PGA Championship, he recorded his eighth top-10 finish in major dating back to the beginning of 2020.

He is excited about playing at the Ryder Cup. In a recent interview, Scheffler discussed the cup and stated that he just cares about winning the Ryder Cup and not about the tours (legal dispute). Scheffler acknowledged:

“Well, I wanna win the Ryder Cup. I don’t care about tours or anything like that. Something we talked about—I guess it was like a year and a half ago—was that we want to beat those guys in Europe.”

The Ryder Cup will be held in Rome, Italy, which may provide the European players with an advantage because they are better familiar with the golf course. Scottie Scheffler, on the other hand, is upbeat about his chances. He added to his comments by saying:

“It’s been a long time since we beat them [over there]. The best 12 guys that make a complete team, you know, it’s different than an individual tournament. We want a team of guys going over there together and bring the cup back home. That’s what I really care about.”

It is pertinent to note that some of the Ryder Cup players including Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood had resigned from the European tour and will not be competing at the mega tournament of the year in September.

"I'm typically pretty hungry to win"- Scottie Scheffler sets his eyes on winning the Charles Schwab Challenge

After finishing second at the PGA Championship, Scottie Scheffler arrived at Fort Worth Texas for his next event, Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled to take place this week.

Scheffler, who finished second at the event last year, sets his eyes on winning the trophy this year. Ahead of the tournament, the 2022 Masters winner revealed that he is hungry for a win and expects to give his home crowd a watch-worthy show this week.

"I'm typically pretty hungry to win whatever event it is," he said. "I show up expecting to come here and play well and do my best. I'm hoping for a good finish this week, but I try not to look too far ahead. I'm just getting ready for (Thursday) morning, going really late this week. Get a little practice in this afternoon and then go home and try to get some sleep."

He went on to talk about the greens and added:

"Form feels pretty good. I took two good days of rest (Tuesday) and Monday. Majors typically wear me out pretty good, so it was nice kind of getting home and just getting to relax a little bit. As far as this week goes, the golf course seems like it's in really good shape again. Greens are rolling nice. Looking forward to another week here at Colonial."

Last week's tournament at Oak Hills was delayed due to inclement weather. However, this week golfers will have relief as the weather report suggests for sunny skies with high temperatures and low chances of rainfall in Fort Worth.

