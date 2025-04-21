"I don’t deserve to win" – Joel Dahmen gets brutally honest after shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

Joel Dahmen was brutal on himself after a shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025. He said this wasn't the way to win the tournament and that he didn’t deserve to win.
On Sunday, April 20, Dahmen entered the final round at the Puntacana Resort's Corales Golf Course with a three-stroke lead. Unlike the first three rounds, Sunday was a bit unusual for him as he made three bogeys and just two birdies over the first 13 holes. He was still in a strong position to win, but then made three straight bogeys, resulting in one of the worst chokes in golf history.
During the post-round interview, Dahmen was quite livid with himself and minced no words while assessing his game.
"I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly," he said. "It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable. Middle of the fairway with an 8-iron on 16 to hit it where I hit it, you can't get up and down over there.
"I don't know what happened on the short one on 17. I mean I'm obviously nervous, but unfortunately I'm prone to that at times. You can call it lapse in concentration. It's not like a yippee thing, it's not like one of those things, but bad time to do it."
Dahmen added that 18 was no different, with an average chip. He said that while he made a good putt and thought it was going straight, it went a little left.
"All of a sudden I wake up and I lost the golf tournament. Honestly, it doesn't even -- you can look at these last three holes, but once again I three-putted 2, basically three-putted 5, hit it in the bunker on 7. Yesterday I made plenty of mistakes. It's one of those things where, what, 15 under win?" he added.
For the uninitiated, Joel Dahmen's only win on the PGA Tour had come at the same tournament four years ago.
How much money did Joel Dahmen win at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?
The purse size of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 was $4 million, and Joel Dahmen bagged $243,400 for a joint runner-up finish. Garrick Higgo received $720,000 as a winner's share.
Here's a look at the payout for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025:
- 1. Garrick Higgo: $720,000
- T2. Alejandro Tosti: $243,400
- T2. Keith Mitchell: $243,400
- T2. Jeremy Paul: $243,400
- T2. Michael Thorbjornsen: $243,400
- T2. Joel Dahmen: $243,400
- T7. Vince Whaley: $130,000
- T7. Chan Kim: $130,000
- T9. Matti Schmid: $109,000
- T9. Charley Hoffman: $109,000
- T9. Ben Martin: $109,000
- T12. Mark Hubbard: $77,000
- T12. Thomas Rosenmueller: $77,000
- T12. Rico Hoey: $77,000
- T12. Dylan Wu: $77,000
- T12. Matt Wallace: $77,000
- T12. Matt NeSmith: $77,000
- T18. Chris Gotterup: $51,134
- T18. Kaito Onishi: $51,134
- T18. Henrik Norlander: $51,134
- T18. Chad Ramey: $51,134