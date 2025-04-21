  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Joel Dahmen
  • "I don’t deserve to win" – Joel Dahmen gets brutally honest after shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

"I don’t deserve to win" – Joel Dahmen gets brutally honest after shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Apr 21, 2025 06:22 GMT
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Joel Dahmen chokes at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 (image Source: Getty)

Joel Dahmen was brutal on himself after a shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025. He said this wasn't the way to win the tournament and that he didn’t deserve to win.

Ad

On Sunday, April 20, Dahmen entered the final round at the Puntacana Resort's Corales Golf Course with a three-stroke lead. Unlike the first three rounds, Sunday was a bit unusual for him as he made three bogeys and just two birdies over the first 13 holes. He was still in a strong position to win, but then made three straight bogeys, resulting in one of the worst chokes in golf history.

During the post-round interview, Dahmen was quite livid with himself and minced no words while assessing his game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly," he said. "It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable. Middle of the fairway with an 8-iron on 16 to hit it where I hit it, you can't get up and down over there.
Ad
"I don't know what happened on the short one on 17. I mean I'm obviously nervous, but unfortunately I'm prone to that at times. You can call it lapse in concentration. It's not like a yippee thing, it's not like one of those things, but bad time to do it."

Dahmen added that 18 was no different, with an average chip. He said that while he made a good putt and thought it was going straight, it went a little left.

Ad
"All of a sudden I wake up and I lost the golf tournament. Honestly, it doesn't even -- you can look at these last three holes, but once again I three-putted 2, basically three-putted 5, hit it in the bunker on 7. Yesterday I made plenty of mistakes. It's one of those things where, what, 15 under win?" he added.
Ad
Ad

For the uninitiated, Joel Dahmen's only win on the PGA Tour had come at the same tournament four years ago.

How much money did Joel Dahmen win at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?

The purse size of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 was $4 million, and Joel Dahmen bagged $243,400 for a joint runner-up finish. Garrick Higgo received $720,000 as a winner's share.

Here's a look at the payout for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025:

  • 1. Garrick Higgo: $720,000
  • T2. Alejandro Tosti: $243,400
  • T2. Keith Mitchell: $243,400
  • T2. Jeremy Paul: $243,400
  • T2. Michael Thorbjornsen: $243,400
  • T2. Joel Dahmen: $243,400
  • T7. Vince Whaley: $130,000
  • T7. Chan Kim: $130,000
  • T9. Matti Schmid: $109,000
  • T9. Charley Hoffman: $109,000
  • T9. Ben Martin: $109,000
  • T12. Mark Hubbard: $77,000
  • T12. Thomas Rosenmueller: $77,000
  • T12. Rico Hoey: $77,000
  • T12. Dylan Wu: $77,000
  • T12. Matt Wallace: $77,000
  • T12. Matt NeSmith: $77,000
  • T18. Chris Gotterup: $51,134
  • T18. Kaito Onishi: $51,134
  • T18. Henrik Norlander: $51,134
  • T18. Chad Ramey: $51,134
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications