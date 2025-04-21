"I don’t deserve to win" – Joel Dahmen gets brutally honest after shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025

Joel Dahmen was brutal on himself after a shocking choke at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025. He said this wasn't the way to win the tournament and that he didn’t deserve to win.

Ad

On Sunday, April 20, Dahmen entered the final round at the Puntacana Resort's Corales Golf Course with a three-stroke lead. Unlike the first three rounds, Sunday was a bit unusual for him as he made three bogeys and just two birdies over the first 13 holes. He was still in a strong position to win, but then made three straight bogeys, resulting in one of the worst chokes in golf history.

During the post-round interview, Dahmen was quite livid with himself and minced no words while assessing his game.

Ad

Trending

"I think I'm in a little bit of shock, honestly," he said. "It's not how you win a golf tournament, I'll tell you that. I don't deserve to win it. You know, bogeying the last three is inexcusable. Middle of the fairway with an 8-iron on 16 to hit it where I hit it, you can't get up and down over there.

Ad

"I don't know what happened on the short one on 17. I mean I'm obviously nervous, but unfortunately I'm prone to that at times. You can call it lapse in concentration. It's not like a yippee thing, it's not like one of those things, but bad time to do it."

Dahmen added that 18 was no different, with an average chip. He said that while he made a good putt and thought it was going straight, it went a little left.

Ad

"All of a sudden I wake up and I lost the golf tournament. Honestly, it doesn't even -- you can look at these last three holes, but once again I three-putted 2, basically three-putted 5, hit it in the bunker on 7. Yesterday I made plenty of mistakes. It's one of those things where, what, 15 under win?" he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the uninitiated, Joel Dahmen's only win on the PGA Tour had come at the same tournament four years ago.

How much money did Joel Dahmen win at the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025?

The purse size of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 was $4 million, and Joel Dahmen bagged $243,400 for a joint runner-up finish. Garrick Higgo received $720,000 as a winner's share.

Here's a look at the payout for the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025:

1. Garrick Higgo: $720,000

T2. Alejandro Tosti: $243,400

T2. Keith Mitchell: $243,400

T2. Jeremy Paul: $243,400

T2. Michael Thorbjornsen: $243,400

T2. Joel Dahmen: $243,400

T7. Vince Whaley: $130,000

T7. Chan Kim: $130,000

T9. Matti Schmid: $109,000

T9. Charley Hoffman: $109,000

T9. Ben Martin: $109,000

T12. Mark Hubbard: $77,000

T12. Thomas Rosenmueller: $77,000

T12. Rico Hoey: $77,000

T12. Dylan Wu: $77,000

T12. Matt Wallace: $77,000

T12. Matt NeSmith: $77,000

T18. Chris Gotterup: $51,134

T18. Kaito Onishi: $51,134

T18. Henrik Norlander: $51,134

T18. Chad Ramey: $51,134

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More