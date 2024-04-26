“I don’t insult 100-year-old people” – Anthony Kim takes down fan trying to troll him for his LIV Golf scores

Anthony Kim finally made his much-awaited comeback at the LIV Golf earlier this year, and he is not letting anyone discourage him. The American golfer returned to play after a 12-year hiatus. Though he has not play golf for over a decade, fans have high hopes for him, considering his early gameplay before he quit golf.

Although Anthony Kim returned to compete professionally, he has been struggling in all the events he has played so far. Fans often trolled him on social media, but Kim took down the trolls with his replies this time.

Recently, Anthony Kim shared a picture on his X (formerly Twitter) account with his daughter, with the caption saying:

"Amazing bring ur daughter to work day ❤️ Bella is the reason I am here today. @livgolf_league @excrgolf #girldad #daughter #thankful."

A fan jumped to the comments section to take a jibe at him, writing:

"That and the guaranteed money I will get for shooting 76,77,77."

Kim replied to the fan (as quoted via Flushing It Golf):

"Thanks for your response, little guy. I don't insult 100-year-old people, so I'll let this slide."

Recently, LIV Golf also uploaded a video of Anthony Kim on its X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"@AnthonyKim_Golf’s swing is looking so pure 😤#LIVGolf."

Another fan tried to troll Kim, saying:

"No joke there are days I’m a better golfer than this man. At least I’m not a coward and a traitor too."

Anthony Kim again had a witty reply, as he said

"ok. I think ur grandma needs u to come upstairs and go eat the meatloaf while it’s hot."

Anthony Kim teed it up at this week's Adelaide event, which started with its inaugural round on Friday, April 26.

At the time of writing, Anthony Kim completed the event's first round and shot a round of under 1. He started the game with a bogey on the second hole and then added a birdie on the fourth.

How has Anthony Kim played in the 2024 LIV Golf season?

Anthony Kim made his debut on the Saudi Circuit with the Jeddah event in March. However, he struggled with his game throughout the three rounds of the event.

He started the game with a round of over-par 6, followed by another round of +6. He scored +4 in the third round, settling for a score of over par 16, resulting in a 53rd-position finish at the event.

Next, he teed it up at the Hong Kong event, but this time, he played fairly well and also shot an under-par round to settle for a total score of +3. He settled in 50th position on the leaderboard. At the Miami event, Kim scored +21 and again settled at the bottom of the leaderboard.