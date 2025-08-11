“I don’t know what’s gotten into me” - J.J. Spaun credits US Open win for ‘huge difference’ in mindset shift

J.J. Spaun credited the US Open triumph for the huge difference in mindset shift. Spaun stood in second place in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where Justin Rose won the tournament in a playoff.

Following the completion of the event, Spaun joined the post-tournament press conference and talked about his mindset shift in 2025 with his recent major tournament victory at the 2025 US Open. He shared ( via ASAP Sports):

“It's obviously made a huge difference. I don't know what's gotten into me, honestly. I think I'm just content with what I've done in this game and now it's just kind of free rolling. Just trying to win, and I think that's a freeing mentality to have…I'm not sure. I'm seeing the lines much better. The speed with my putter is a lot better, so I'm not worried about mis-hitting it with the technology in the putter that I use. It always carries good speed, and speed is king when it comes to making longer putts, and it's obviously helped this year.”

He continued,

“We couldn't tell if it was going to break right or not. We played it left center. Just lack of commitment and tugged it, and I tried to firm it just because the next putt was good.”

Last year, J. J. Spaun missed ten cutlines, but this year, the golfer's performance trajectory got better, and he also had a victory along with three runner-up finishes. He had a T2 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, a second-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, and a second-place finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How did J.J. Spaun and the top 5 perform at the FedEx St. Jude Championship?

J. J. Spaun finished in second place on the FedEx St. Jude Championship leaderboard with 16 under. He shot 68 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Followed by 66 with two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 65 with seven birdies and 65 with six birdies.

Justin Rose won the tournament by scoring 16 under. He made 64 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and four on the back nine. Followed by 66 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and four birdies on the back nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he shot 67 with six birdies and 67 with six birdies.

Scottie Scheffler finished in third place with 15 under, and Tommy Fleetwood tied with Scheffler. The fifth place was acquired by Cameron Young with 11 under. The next FedEx Cup series event is the BMW Championship.

