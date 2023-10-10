“I don’t know if it will work” - Steve Stricker's remarkable year on PGA Tour Champions sparks thoughts of PGA Tour return

Steve Stricker had a decent PGA Tour run, however, his career took off when he joined the PGA Tour champions. The 56-year old currently leads the PGA Tour Champions and has had a historic season this year.

Stricker had a record-breaking year where he had six wins and five runner-up finishes in 16 tournaments. Three of those wins were Majors, additionally, he was also the runner-up at the US Senior Open.

Interestingly, Stricker has also set the record for the PGA Tour champions after he earned $3,968 million and is on his way to surpass the $4 million mark soon.

Subequently, the American professional golfer was asked about his return to the PGA Tour following a stellar season. Although he is interested in the opportunity, Steve Stricker believes the PGA Tour is extremely challenging and often includes the best golfers in the world.

Steve Stricker added via AP News when asked about his return to the PGA Tour:

“I don’t know if it will work.”

“That’s what the fun part is — the challenge of playing with the best in the world.”

Although, the PGA Tour is extremely challenging and is much tougher than the PGA Tour Champions, Stricker seems to be up for it.

Steve Stricker wants the challenge to play on the PGA Tour

The PGA Tour is the most prestigious golf circuit in the world. Many golfers try their luck on the tour but only a few succeed.

Steve Stricker had a decent run during his PGA Tour days and won 12 competitions throughout his tenure. However, his form in the PGA Tour Champions has helped him to make a potential return.

Additionally, the 56-year-old is also looking for a challenge and will apparently try out his skill in a couple of tournaments before making a permanent switch to the Tour.

Stricker added via AP News:

“If it takes a couple of tournaments and I play horribly, that may be it.”

“But if I play a couple of tournaments and play decent, or play well in one or two of them?

Stricker hasn't played on the PGA Tour since 2021 when he featured for the 3M Open tournament. Back then, he was a Ryder Cup captain and helped his team to a historic victory at the Whistling Straits.