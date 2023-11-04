“I don’t like nuts” – Paige Spiranac explains why she likes Milky Way over Snickers

Paige Spiranac is not so much into nuts, and she has explained why she prefers Milky over Snickers.

Spiranac has a following of over 3.9 million on Instagram, where she frequently shares pictures and videos in skimpy outfits. She also owns a subscription-based website called 'Only Paige,' where she exclusively posts her pictures and golf tutorial videos. She is also the host of the 'Playing a Round with Paige' podcast, where she talks about ongoing golf-related news.

The former golfer turned influencer was once again featured on Robby 'Bob' Berger's YouTube channel, 'Bob Does Sports,' for a golf showdown against the Good Good duo of Fat Perez and Garrett Clark at the Dye Preserve Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. During the golf game, the guest had a fun chat with host Berger.

During their conversation, Berger told Spiranac that her preferring Milky Bar over Snickers was not common.

"I don't like nuts in my desserts," she replied.

While the answer may look simple, it had some innuendo as the 30-year-old former golfer carried on the joke she made in their last meeting. The last time the 'Bob Does Sports' podcast hosts offered her a hotdog, she said it was too skinny for her. She was quoted as saying via Marca:

"It's a little on the skinny side for me."

"It’s because I’ve gained weight," Paige Spiranac denies surgery rumors

The popular golf influencer has denied rumors of undergoing breast enlargement surgeries. During a recent Q&A session on Instagram, she used to get annoyed with this question, as she often gets asked on social media about doing breast augmentation surgery.

Paige Spiranac said, as per the Toronto Sun:

"No, because they’ve actually gotten a lot bigger. So, I can see a lot of people being confused. I’ve always had a chest, but not like this. It’s because I’ve gained weight, but I can see why people question it and are confused sometimes … the human body is a magical thing."

A few months ago, she mentioned that she used to be leaner, and her breast size would vary based on her weight and hormonal changes.

Despite facing criticism for her revealing attire, she continues to entertain fans with her content. Known for her blunt opinions, Spiranac doesn't shy away from answering anything she's asked, no matter how bad in taste the questions are.

Spiranac recently set social media on fire with her Halloween pictures, in which she was wearing a Baywatch-themed monokini. She posted a mirror selfie in a body-fitted swimsuit with one hand resting on the door. The picture received more than 1.5 million views on X, with over 40 thousand favorites.

Expand Tweet

Last month, she also dressed up as Velma. Over the years, she has developed a lot of characters. Last year, she donned the look of Cammy, a popular Street Fighter character. She was sporting a green one-piece swimsuit with a black belt, with her hair pleated into two parts. A couple of years ago, her look was inspired by Margot Robbie's Harlie Quinn.