"I don’t necessarily need a coach" - Justin Thomas explains his father Mike's 'involvement' in his game as he fires putting coach

Justin Thomas will play in the FedEx Cup fall event at the Silverado Country Club in Napa Valley. Before the tournament, there were multiple reports that circulated over the internet about the golfer parting ways with his long-time putting coach John Graham.

While speaking at the pre-tournament press conference at the 2023 Fortinet Championship, the 30-year-old American golfer explained about the involvement of his father, Mike. He shared that he is there as a "dad" and he does not require any coach at present. Thomas said via PGA Tour:

"He can come out any and all as he wants as a dad. but there's just going to be some weeks where if things are good, I don't necessarily need a coach, and I think that's more of just where I want things."

Despite having mastered all the basics of putting, he was ranked 137th on the list of Strokes Gained: Putting. Justin Thomas felt his putting coach John Graham wouldn't go and make putts for him, therefore, he decided to let himself be on his own.

"Basically, what I told [John] was he can't go out and make the putts for me, I have to figure that out, and that's something only I can do," he added.

Justin Thomas revealed that he had watched numerous videos of his time back in 2017 when he won the PGA Championship and climbed to World No. 1 in the Official World Golf Rankings. He compared them with the videos of the 2022-23 season and noticed the difference of the swing getting longer over time.

"I just lost all ownership" - Justin Thomas wants to be accountable for his dip of form in recent years

The 30-year-old golfer had a forgettable 2022-23 season on the PGA Tour. He could not qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs and also missed on an automatic slot for the Ryder Cup 2023.

Although he was selected by Zach Johnson as one of the six captain's picks, Thomas had been making quite a but changes around him.

As mentioned earlier, he parted ways with his putting coach and his father is involved just like in his early pro days. Speaking of the same, Justin Thomas said via PGA Tour:

"I am very lucky to have a team that's very, very involved."

Justin Thomas added that he felt least accountable or had lost ownership for the things that were going wrong. The golfer also mentioned that he got over-dependent on them and had to change that and figure out things himself.

"But I just think for me personally, I had them -- they were there too often to where I became dependent on them and then I just lost all ownership, all accountability to where when things were going wrong, I was looking to them to answer the questions instead of I'm the one that needs to figure it out at some point," Thomas said.

The current World No. 24 Justin Thomas will be seen playing in the 2023 Fortinet Championship today, on September 14. He is paired with Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala and will tee off at 3:38 p.m. ET.