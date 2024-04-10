“I don’t think he’s going to be as prepared” - Notah Begay taking a dig at Jon Rahm for his LIV move, says he won’t be prepared for the Masters

Following Jon Rahm's Tuesday press conference ahead of the Masters 2024, veteran golfer Notah Begay III took a dig at him. He said that Rahm isn't going to be as prepared this time and that the Spaniard is trying to convince himself that his LIV Golf move was justified.

On Tuesday, April 9, Jon Rahm addressed the media ahead of his quest to defend the title at the Augusta National. During the press conference, he said that he missed playing some PGA Tour events as well as playing alongside the Tour members. He added that he still loves the tour and hopes to play those events sometime in the future.

During the Golf Central Live From the Masters, Begay opined that the 2023 Masters champion was just trying to convince himself that his LIV move was justified.

"What I heard up there in the press conference was someone trying to convince himself that the decision he made to go to is justified, & it is certainly in his bank account, but I don’t think he’s going to be as prepared," he said.

Earlier in the press conference, while Rahm said that he missed playing on the tour, he also added that he still has a lot to focus on LIV Golf, considering that he's the team captain. He added that he has had fun playing on the Saudi-backed circuit so far and has a lot of positives to look forward to.

"The competition's still there," he continued. "Yeah, they're smaller fields, but you still have to beat some of the best players in the world and you still have to play at the same level you have to play on the PGA Tour to win those events. So that doesn't change."

He added that it's playing team golf, and it's one of the significant factors for him to switch to LIV.

"It's fun to be a part of a family and part of a common goal as a team, right. And enjoying those team victories has been really, really fun," he added.

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the Masters 2024?

Jon Rahm is grouped with 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and American Express champion Nick Dunlap for the first two rounds of the Masters 2024.

The trio will tee off at 10:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 11, for the opening round and 1:36 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 12, for the second round.