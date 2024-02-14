Tiger Woods might not have played professionally this season yet. But that could not stop the ace Golfer from grabbing the headlines so far in 2024. The 15-times Major winner announced his new clothing brand Sun Day Reds to the world recently.

This saw the veteran Golfer put an end to his 27-year deal with Nike which earned him more than $650,000,000. Moreover, many fans wondered what would happen to Tiger Woods' iconic TW logo. In a recent interview, he cleared the air around those questions.

Tiger spoke about his TW logo at the Genesis Invitational press conference,

"No we don’t, I don’t want it back, I’ve moved on, this is a transition in my life, I moved on to Sun Day Red and we’re looking forward to building a brand that elicits excitement and is transformative,”

Woods will return to competitive action for the first time this weekend at the Genesis Invitational since his brave T16 finish at the Hero World Challenge. Surprisingly, the man with 82 PGA Tour wins has never won this tournament and will be looking to end his drought this season.

The Genesis Open was co-incidentally Tiger Woods' first-ever tournament as a 16-year old amateur back in 1992. However, the ace golfer does not boast a great record at Riviera, something he will be targeting to change this weekend.

Tiger Woods provides major medical update ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational

After a frantic WM Phoenix Open, fans have even more reasons to be excited for as Tiger Woods is set to take the greens this weekend at the Genesis Invitational.

Additionally, he also provided a major medical update about his surgically repaired ankle (Don't worry, he's fine).

At the Genesis Invitational press conference, Tiger said that his ankle is now pain free. (16:32)

"My ankle doesn't hurt anymore because the balls aren't rubbing anymore. But it's different because other parts of my body have taken a brunt over that just like my back is fused."

The injuries however could not dampen the legend's spirit as he further added how he still loves competing or simply just being a part of Golf. He also termed the sport as "the game of a lifetime".

Woods will tee-up with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland in his first round pairing. Are you excited to watch the Golf titan back in action? More importantly, can Tiger Woods put forward a competitve display at Riviera? Time will tell.