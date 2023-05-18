“I am done picking Rory”: Paige Spiranac ditches Rory McIlroy to win the 2023 PGA Championship despite the course being ‘perfect for him’

The 2023 PGA Championship is just around the corner and needless to say golfer turned influencer Paige Spiranac has made her picks as to who will win. The PGA Championship will be held between May 18 and 21 at the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The field hosts 99 of the top 100 ranked players in the world. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, and Justin Thomas are just some of the big names in the star-studded field for the second major of the year.

However, despite being the third strongest in the field, Spiranac was quick to dismiss Rory McIlroy as one of her favorite picks. Speaking via Twitter about her favorites, Paige Spiranac said:

“We got Rory and this course sets up perfect for him, but, you know what, I’m not picking him. I am done picking Rory because it always burns me in the end."

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Who are you liking for the PGA Championship? Who are you liking for the PGA Championship? https://t.co/CTVbbnsPq0

Rory McIlroy has had a rather disappointing 2023 season so far. His only win this year has come at the Dubai Desert Classic in January. He failed to make the cut for the Players Championship and the 2023 Masters, which was a big blow to the World No. 3.

Looking to get back on track, McIlroy will be hoping to grab a win at the PGA Championship.

Who are Paige Spiranac's favorites to win at the 2023 PGA Championship?

While Paige Spiranac might not be rooting for Rory McIlroy this time, she has her bets placed on some of the top names. Speaking about Jon Rahm, she said:

“Let’s start with world number one Jon Rahm. Not a lot of cons, a ton of pros, obviously not great value. He is the favorite here and for good reason. He is a safe bet to get it done at the PGA Championship."

Rahm has picked up the win at the first major of the year at the 2023 Masters, after very close competition with LIV Golf Player, Brooks Koepka. Needless to say, Koepka is another favorite on Paige's list. She said:

“Brooks Koepka is a favorite and for good reason. He had a great showing at the Masters, game is trending, everything is going right for Brooks right now. He’s a good pick."

Lastly, Paige Spiranac placed her bet on World No. 2 and the 2023 Players Championship winner, Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler has been having a consistent year and will be looking to pick up his first major after the 2022 Masters. She said:

“Next up we have Scottie Scheffler. Oak Hill is a ball striker course. Scottie knows how to hit a golf ball, but can he putt. That’s the only thing that can hold him back from winning this championship."

