“I was drinking with these guys” - Ludvig Aberg reveals Europe’s Ryder Cup afterparty ‘MVP’ while talking about the celebration

Team Europe had a big afterparty after their recent Ryder Cup win and Shane Lowry was the unchallenged MVP of it. Despite several videos of the Irish golfer’s celebration doing rounds on social media, rookie Ludvig Aberg has now come out to confirm the same.

Aberg was speaking in GOLF’s Subpar Podcast when he named Lowry as the MVP of Team Europe’s celebratory party. The two-time Ben Hogan Award winner, who turned pro in June and secured a captain’s pick onto the Ryder Cup side, admitted that he himself had a good party.

Confessing that he was drinking with the seniors on the squad after their win, the 23-year-old Swedish golfer said that Lowry was the star of the festivities.

Replying to a query on who the Ryder Cup ‘afterparty MVP’ was, Ludvig Aberg said, as quoted by GOLF:

“Shane Lowry.”

The answer was met with laughs owing to Lowry’s eccentric personality. It is pertinent to note that the Irishman’s famous pub celebration after the 2019 Open Championship victory at Royal Portrush made this revelation unsurprising.

Aberg followed up the answer with an explanation of how the celebrations went about. The young Swede said the team hotel was about a 40-minute drive away from the course, and the bus ride back to the hotel was lively.

He also said:

“It was very cool. The last couple of years I’ve been drinking with my college friends [during the Ryder Cup], but now all of a sudden, I was drinking with these guys, so that was very different.”

While Aberg ranked himself somewhere in the middle of the pack in terms of celebrations, he dubbed Tyrrell Hatton “pretty good” as well.

Team Europe celebrated the Ryder Cup win with a ‘champagne shower’

The European side’s Ryder Cup celebrations began right after Tommy Fleetwood defeated Rickie Fowler in the singles game. The team defeated their USA counterparts in an exhilarating competition at the Marco Simone in Rome.

It is pertinent to note that the celebrations were meant to be big as Europe retained their title after the historic 19-9 loss at the Whistling Straights in 2021. The massive festivity at the course included a literal champagne shower.

Having won the prestigious competition by a 5-point margin, each of Europe’s 12-man team opened bottles of champagne in celebration.

The 'champagne showers' video was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Ryder Cup and showed the players spraying champagne on each other. Apart from Hatton, Lowry and Aberg, senior golfers like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm were also seen celebrating with champagne bottles in the video.