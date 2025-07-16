"I was emotional" – Wesley Bryan apologizes for ‘over the top’ reaction to 952K-IG follower influencer’s Barracuda Championship controversy

On Tuesday, July 15, Wesley Bryan experienced a rollercoaster of emotions after Grant Horvat was denied permission to film at the upcoming Barracuda Championship. First, he slammed the traditional golf media, urging them to stay away from YouTube golf, but he quickly apologized, admitting that he went a bit overboard in his rant.
Grant Horvat, a popular golf influencer with over 952K followers on Instagram, was recently invited to play at this week's Barracuda Championship. However, the PGA Tour didn’t allow him to film his round. As a result, he opted out of the event, citing that YouTube was the reason he was in a position to compete in the first place.
Following this, Wesley Bryan came out in support of Horvat and expressed disappointment over the decision. In another tweet, he ranted against the golf media.
"Dear Traditional golf media/writers: Stay away from YouTube golf. What y’all are doing to Grant Horvat is a joke. Also, there is a reason y’all are weighing in…," he wrote on X.
However, in the follow-up tweet, he apologized for the comments.
"Upon further review. This was a little over the top. I’m sorry. This is not a proper way to grow the game…..Everyone is welcome….even traditional golf media. I was emotional. Sorry 😞," he added.
Is Wesley Bryan Competing at the Barracuda Championship 2025?
Wesley Bryan is not competing at the Barracuda Championship 2025, this week's event on the PGA Tour. For the uninitiated, he is also suspended from the PGA Tour after having played in the LIV Golf Duels, the league's answer to the Tour's Creator Classic.
Bryan played three PGA Tour events this season before he was suspended from further participation. His last start was at the DP World Tour's BMW International Open, where he tied for 64th.
Here's a look at Wesley Bryan's performance this season:
PGA Tour
- The American Express (Pete Dye Stadium Course): Missed Cut, +1 (75-71-71)
- Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines – South Course): T25, E (68-73-71-76)
- Puerto Rico Open (Grand Reserve Country Club): Missed Cut, -2 (70-72)
DP World Tour
- BMW International Open (Golfclub München Eichenried): T64, -2 (70-70-73-73)
The Barracuda Championship will not feature the top names, as they are competing in the Open Championship. None of the top 50-ranked players will be in action at the Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) event.
Here are the top-ranked players competing in the Barracuda Championship:
- Joe Highsmith (74)
- Ryan Gerard (75)
- Austin Eckroat (77)
- Nick Dunlap (79)
- Cam Davis (83)
- Erik van Rooyen (87)
- Ryo Hisatsune (98)
- Emiliano Grillo (99)
- Kurt Kitayama (100)