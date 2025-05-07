Fans online have reacted to Rickie Fowler securing his spot in the 2025 PGA Championship field. Fowler has been granted special exemption by the PGA of America, as per the New York Post.

Ad

The six-time PGA Tour winner has fallen to 125th in the OWGR rankings after mediocre performances in the ongoing season. Despite not meeting the qualification criteria, Fowler has been included in the 156-player field. Apart from Fowler, LIV Golfer Dustin Johnson has also received a special invitation.

Popular golf account, NUCLR GOLF, shared the news on X, writing

"JUST IN: Rickie Fowler listed in official 2025 PGA Championship field list at Quail Hollow."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The news received mixed reactions from fans. A few said they enjoyed watching Rickie Fowler, and he made the tournaments entertaining regardless of his position on the leaderboard.

"I enjoy watching Fowler play but major entrants should have to earn their way in with their play- not their name," a fan commented.

"Whether or not he’s towards the top of the leaderboard or not, tournaments are more fun when Rickie’s in the field," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Tournaments are better with Rickie," one fan said.

However, some fans were critical of his inclusion and argued that Major spots should be earned with performance and reputation.

"Embarrassing! How about qualifying and stop taking handouts," one fan commented.

"Really pushing the meritocracy case. I like Rickie but man," another fan wrote.

"To boost ratings…it no longer has to do with golf," a fan commented

Ad

This will be Fowler's 16th start at the PGA Championship. In his 15 attempts, he has made 12 cuts and has had three top-10 and six top-25 finishes. His best performance came in 2014 when he tied for third. The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the 2025 PGA Championship from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11.

A look at Rickie Fowler's performance in 2025

Rickie Fowler has had an underwhelming 2025 season. He has competed in nine tournaments and made the cut in eight of them, but has failed to register a top-10 finish. He's currently positioned 125th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Ad

Fowler's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic, where he tied for 18th. His other notable performances came at the American Express, where he tied for 21st.

Let's look at Rickie Fowler's performances in the 2025 PGA Tour tournaments:

The American Express : T21 (273, -15)

: T21 (273, -15) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T53 (282, -6)

: T53 (282, -6) WM Phoenix Open : Withdrawn (74, +3)

: Withdrawn (74, +3) The Genesis Invitational : T39 (290, +2)

: T39 (290, +2) Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches : T18 (272, -12)

: T18 (272, -12) THE PLAYERS Championship : 71 (300, +12)

: 71 (300, +12) Texas Children's Houston Open : T52 (275, -5)

: T52 (275, -5) Valero Texas Open : T30 (288, E)

: T30 (288, E) RBC Heritage: 68 (284, E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More