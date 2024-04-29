“I equated my score to my self worth” – Paige Spiranac says she’s found a passion for golf again

Paige Spiranac recently stated that after struggling with pressure during her junior and professional golf careers, she has finally rediscovered her passion for the game.

Spiranac, now one of the most famous golf media personalities, had a short-lived professional career before retiring in 2016. In past interviews, she admitted how the constant pressure took a toll on her, leading her to step away from the game as a player. However, on Sunday, April 28, she announced a recent positive change in her passion for the game.

Paige Spiranac posted on X (formerly Twitter) explaining how she has regained her passion for the game.

"I played junior golf, college golf and a year professionally" she said. "After that stretch I mentally couldn’t handle playing golf and especially keeping score. I equated my score to my self worth. I know it sounds silly but competitive golf really beat me up emotionally.

"But I’ve found that passion again! I’ve started tracking my scores and grinding on my game. I’ll keep you posted here on my journey! This round at Austin CC I shot a 73. Such a fun track," she added.

How did Paige Spiranac do in her professional career?

Paige Spiranac turned professional in 2015, but her career was short-lived as she decided to quit the game in 2016. She never qualified for the LPGA Tour, although she attempted to earn the card through qualifiers.

Spiranac primarily played on the Cactus Tour, and her only professional victory came on this circuit after defeating the-then top-ranked amateur, Hannah O'Sullivan. However, this was the sole highlight of her career, as she retired from the game soon after.

Although Spiranac gave up her career as a professional golfer, she didn't step away from the game entirely. She transitioned into a media personality, and eight years after her retirement, she is now one of the most popular golf personalities on social media, with over 4 million followers on Instagram.

The 31-year-old former golfer is the most-followed golf personality on the popular social media platform. Additionally, she has a strong presence on TikTok and other platforms and also boasts a notable number of subscribers on YouTube.

Last year, Paige Spiranac also launched OnlyPaige, her exclusive photo and video-sharing website, where she shares never-before-seen content and provides personal golf tutorials.