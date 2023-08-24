"I don't even think a win would get me in" - Padraig Harrington acknowledges slim Ryder Cup qualification odds

Padraig Harrington, like the rest of the golf world, considers it a high honor to make the Ryder Cup team. However, a veteran player like Harrington knows what it takes to be called up, and he also knows that he doesn't have it this time around.

Harrington was part of six European Ryder Cup teams as a player. He won four times (2002, 04, 06, 10) and lost two (1999, 2008). In the most recent edition (2021) won by the American team, Harrington participated as European captain.

The Irishman wrote his thoughts on trying to make the Ryder Cup team this year in the Enterprise Player Blog on the official website of the DP World Tour. In Padraig Harrington's opinion, his chances of representing Europe next September are almost non-existent. "I don't even think a win would get me in," he wrote.

"People have discussed the potential for me to make a Ryder Cup playing return, but I think I am a long way out of Ryder Cup qualification. I just don't think it is realistic with two events left in the qualification process."

He added:

"I don't even think a win would get me in. Maybe a dominant win this week or a win and another good performance in the final event in Switzerland might. I felt I needed to have two big weeks at the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open to state my case for the Ryder Cup."

Padraig Harrington reminisced about his two weeks in Scotland and Liverpool and explained his results at the Scottish Open and The Open:

"I started out well at the Scottish Open, but I just didn't finish well at the weekend at Renaissance after getting myself into a good position after two days. It was the same again at The Open. I made the two cuts, but they just weren't strong enough performances. I think I am substantially out of the reckoning at the moment."

Harrington said he does not merit to be in the Ryder Cup team ths year, as he considers the potential European team to be of enormous quality. He said:

"There are a lot of good players already there and Luke [Donald, european captain] looks like he is going to have a very strong team. Players have come nicely into form. It was a young enough team when I captained in Whistling Straits, but players are now coming through."

He added:

"Same too goes for the established players. There are several players who would be rookies if they make the team, and they are all good players. I think Europe looks very strong and Luke is spoilt for choice if anything."

How has the 2023 season gone for Padraig Harrington?

Padraig Harrington has participated in 10 DP World Tour and PGA Tour tournaments so far this season. His best result of the year was finishing fourth at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Another interesting result was a T10 at the Valero Texas Open, which is also his only Top 10 finish on the main American circuit.

Harrington also played on the Legends Tour and the PGA Tour Champions. In the European veterans circuit he played three tournaments, with excellent results (two runner up and a T18).

He did even better in the PGA Tour Champions; in six tournaments he had one victory (DICK'S Sporting Goods Open), three Top 5 and one Top 10.

The Irishman has had a successful career in professional golf, with six victories on the PGA Tour (3 majors), in addition to another 20 winnings in the open category. In the senior category, he has five victories (one major).

In 2024, Padraig Harrington will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.