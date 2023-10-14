“I expected the negativity” - Lexi Thompson pushing through rude comments from male players on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children’s Open

Lexi Thompson said she was expecting negativity before teeing off at the Shriners Children's Open, but it turned out to be all good.

On Thursday, October 12, Lexi Thompson teed off at the Shriners Children's Open, becoming only the seventh female golfer in history to compete on the PGA Tour.

Thompson mentioned that it was an honor to get the chance to compete in the PGA Tour event. There were questions about her competing on the men's tour, with many considering it a gimmick. However, these doubts faded as she continued to perform well in the tournament.

She said, as per Yahoo Sports:

"It’s all good. I mean, I expected the negativity. I’m out here playing with the men to leave a message to the kids that I’m following my dreams and to go after what you want with a positive mindset and don’t let anybody’s comments or reaction get in the way of that."

"If I can leave here inspiring others, and especially the kids, the Shriners kids, that’s what it’s all about and what this tournament is about. Of course, I want to play good. But that’s a whole other story. There is more to life than performing well."

Babe Didrikson Zaharias made history in 1935 by becoming the first woman to receive a sponsor exemption for a men's event. Since then, Shirley Spork (1952), Annika Sorenstam (2003), Suzy Whaley (2003), Michelle Wie West (2004–08), Brittany Lincicome (2018), and Lexi Thompson have also joined this exclusive list.

Did Lexi Thompson make the cut at the Shriners Children's Open?

The 28-year-old American golfer started with a 2-over 73 on the opening round at the Shriners Children's Open but better performed on Friday, October 13, and carded a 2-under 69. However, she fell short of the cutline by three strokes.

Lexi Thompson said she was proud of her performance and was happy with Friday's performance at TPC Summerlin.

She said:

"I played really well today, came out super early, and bogeyed 17 but made a great save on 18 there and just overall played very steady. As the day went on, I tried to stay committed to my targets out there and to my swing thoughts and just enjoyed the whole experience."

The 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour was hoping to make a cut, but her second-round performance wasn't enough to breach the cutline.

Thompson added:

"I knew once I had made a few birdies in a row that I would be somewhat close. But I knew the cut line would keep on going lower and lower with these guys, especially with not that much wind out there.

"So, I just really tried to stay focused on my game and focused on my swing thoughts, picking small targets and staying 100% committed. Whatever happens, happens."

The 2014 Chevron Championship winner hasn't had a great 2023 season on the LPGA Tour. She failed to make the cut in eight starts, and her only top-10 finish came at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, where she finished joint eighth.