“I have my eye on one of the Top Ten cards” - Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre adopts third caddie of the season in pursuit of PGA Tour dreams

Robert MacIntyre was part of the Ryder Cup-winning European team at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. He played three matches which earned him 2.5 points and returned with an overall record of 2-0-1.

The 27-year-old Scottish golfer recently made a change to his camp. He adopted the third caddie of the season in hopes of securing the Top Ten cards for the PGA Tour. He is currently playing in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club, and Mike Burrow was carrying his bags.

Burrow was also the bagman of Robert MacIntyre at the Andalucia Masters last week at the Real Club de Sotogrande. Before the tournament in Doha, Qatar, the European Ryder Cup team member was quoted by The Scotsman as saying,

"I have my eye on one of the Top Ten cards for the PGA Tour. I'm close to being set, I would say. But that's why I'm here, picking up points. Trying to win golf tournaments, but, if not, just pick up as many points as I can."

Robert MacIntyre shared that changing the caddie to Mike Burrow was not related to his game. He also revealed a small part of the chat between him and his caddie at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

"Made another change with the caddie, but the game is in good shape. Just trying to manage my energy output just now and hopefully it's not too hot over the next couple of days. I've not done much other than play the holes I've needed to play. Mike even said it on the way around, let's not get annoyed because it'll waste energy," MacIntyre said.

Robert MacIntyre is tied for third on the leaderboard of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after the end of the first round. The second day's play was suspended due to extensive rain at the Doha Golf Club.

How has Robert MacIntyre performed in the 2023 season?

The 27-year-old Scottish golfer has played 21 tournaments this season on the DP World Tour. He recorded five top-10 finishes this season. His best finishes came at the Made in HimmerLand and D+D Real Czech Masters where he finished T4 on the leaderboard.

Robert MacIntyre played three tournaments co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. Two of them were Majors - the PGA Championship where he missed the cut and The Open Championship where he finished T71. He also played at the Genesis Scottish Open where he recorded a solo second finish on the leaderboard.

He has earned a total of €1,584,867.26 (around $16,68,476.93) on the DP World Tour. On the PGA Tour, he has earned $1,023,050 as prize money.

Robert MacIntyre is placed 10th on the Race to Dubai rankings with 1,797.61 points.