"I f**king love you!" - Shane Lowry passionately hugs Tommy Fleetwood midway through an interview 

Shane Lowry had an amazing time this year at the 2023 Ryder Cup as the Irish golfer had a blast when Europe defeated the USA by a remarkable lead.

The 36-year-old was seen dancing on the sidelines while holding Rory McIlroy back during his fight. He also scored 0.5 points for his team and was ecstatic after they retained the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome.

As team Europe got the victory against their rivals, Lowry attended an interview where he was interrupted by Tommy Fleetwood, who ran over to hug him. The reaction that was followed by Lowry went instantly viral on social media and included a massive F-bomb.

"Look at this guy! Look at this guy! I f**king love you!!" he said.

Tommy Fleetwood got the defining point for team Europe resulting in their victory over the USA with a massive 5-point lead. Shane Lowry was smitten by Fleetwood's exceptional finish and showed his gratitude.

Shane Lowry played the final match of the day against Jordan Spieth

By the time the 12th singles match rolled around, Team Europe had already sealed their Ryder Cup victory, and it was about time they started the celebration.

Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth were the last ones on the green at the 18th hole. Lowry had a decent performance and tied the game with Spieth, resulting in half a point.

However, he did not worry about the 0.5 points lost and just wanted to celebrate with his team, especially Tommy Fleetwood.

Fleetwood was responsible for being the final catalyst for Team Europe. He defeated out-of-form Rickie Fowler in the singles match and triumphed over the struggling Team USA at the biennial tournament.

Lowry later agreed that he felt a bit anxious during the third day as the US team were trying to mount a comeback. However, that was squashed by the resilient Team Europe who had an outstanding three days at the Marco Simone in Rome.

The Europeans reclaimed the championship they had lost to the Americans in 2021, and the tournament will be remembered for its controversial moments as much as its golf.