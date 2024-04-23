“I do have fairly high expectations for myself” - Scottie Scheffler says winning back-to-back events ‘doesn’t really’ surprise him

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 RBC Heritage on Monday (April 22), just days after his Masters victory. This was the World No. 1 golfer’s fourth PGA Tour title in his past five starts.

Following the win, the 27-year-old noted that he’s enjoying his stellar run of form. He further claimed that winning back-to-back events ‘doesn’t really’ surprise him as he keeps “fairly high expectations” for himself.

Scheffler, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship ahead of the Augusta outing, said he’s been putting in a lot of work. The ace golfer dubbed it nice to see results, unlike last year where he struggled to find similar final output. Scheffler was speaking in the winner’s press conference at the RBC Heritage when he made the comments.

Replying to a query on whether back-to-back wins surprise him, Scottie Scheffler said (at 1:37):

"Not really. I think I do have fairly high expectations for myself. When I show up at tournaments, I try to do my best. I've talked a lot about the kind of the preparation and what it takes for me to show up on a first tee ready to go. I feel like I've been putting in the work and been playing some good golf and it's definitely nice to be seeing some results.

"Last year I felt like I was playing some good golf and wasn't winning. And so now it's nice to be sitting here winning some tournaments."

Furthermore, Scheffler added that he wouldn’t have enjoyed losing this week. The PGA Tour star noted that it would have ‘taken the wind’ away. Scheffler revealed that he finds people’s sympathetic approach to a losing golfer “pretty annoying.” He said he always wished to put himself in a position to win and to be able to finish the tournament on top.

Scottie Scheffler on following up the Masters win with RBC Heritage victory

Scheffler claimed winning the RBC Heritage wasn’t a big target for him. The 27-year-old noted that he wanted to play the Harbour Town Golf Links event and thus decided not to cancel it. The two-time Major winner said he got home for a couple of days and celebrated his Masters win before flying to South Carolina.

Scottie Scheffler said at the presser on Monday (at 0:50):

"It was part of our plan this week to come here and play. And I was able to go home for a couple of days and celebrate. I didn't really put much thought into it. I had committed to playing in the tournament. That's really all that. It really wasn't too much thought on that I committed to play here it was part of the plan and so we stuck to the plan.”

However, Scheffler added that he didn’t just show up at the event for a ceremony. He claimed he was happy to ‘play some really nice golf.’

It is pertinent to note that Scottie Scheffler is expecting his first child with his wife Meredith in the next two weeks. The golfer has decided to opt out of the upcoming Zurich Classic of New Orleans.