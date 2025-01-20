“I have fallen in love”: Phil Mickelson leaves hypocrisy to embrace joggers with Primo Golf on board as sponsor

Phil Mickelson has announced Primo Golf to be his LIV Golf team, HyFlyers GC's new apparel sponsor for the upcoming season. The clothing brand is predominantly known for its joggers.

Golf has traditionally been very conservative about attire so opting to wear joggers on the course is considered to be a bold choice. Although Phil Mickelson initially wasn't in favor of wearing joggers during play, he has now warmed up to the idea.

Choosing Primo Golf to be his team's new sponsor was a bold choice. The brand is co-owned by popular golf YouTuber Grant Horvat. The content creator recently shared Mickelson's quote on his partnership with the company on his Instagram story:

"As I said, I wasn't sure I could pull off wearing the cool, fashionable joggers but I have fallen in love with them..."

While announcing the LIV Golf team's new sponsorship with Primo Golf in a video, the Lefty admitted to his hypocrisy when it came to joggers.

"Once I gave them a shot though there was no going back. And it's not just me the whole team loves them"

With the new LIV Golf season starting in February in Riyadh, fans may see the six-time Major champion donning a lot more joggers.

When Phil Mickelson didn't "understand" golfers wearing joggers at tournaments

Before giving joggers a shot, Phil Mickelson was very much against its use at tournaments going as far as tweeting about it. In 2023, he took to his X (then Twitter) account to share scathing remarks on joggers.

"The Tour doesn’t allow shorts but does allow this week's leader to wear joggers with ankle socks? Showing 4 inches of ankle? I’m no fashion guy, never will be, but there are some things I won’t ever understand,"

However, he has changed his views now, especially with his new association with Primo Golf. A couple of LIV Golfers and their teams have opted for new partnerships in the upcoming season.

Bryson DeChambeau had signed a new deal with Reebok leading into 'The Showdown' last year. The brand has come in as his team, Crushers GC's new footwear and apparel sponsor.

Even Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith were spotted wearing clothes bearing the Greyson Clothiers logo. It is being reported that Majesticks GC could also sign a new deal with English apparel brand, Castore. However, the respective deal with Greyson Clotheir Castore has not been officially confirmed.

