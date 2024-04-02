“I feel like I know my capabilities and I know my qualities” - Ludvig Aberg eyes debut Masters and Major victory

Ludvig Aberg is ready for his Augusta National debut, and he's feeling good about his chances. He is not considered a favorite by the oddsmakers, as eight golfers presently have stronger odds of winning the title. Still, to be such a young player and be considered among the best of the best is impressive. It suggests that he could sneakily win this month.

Aberg was asked whether or not he could win a Major championship despite never having played in one in his young career. He was confident via Golf Monthly:

“I mean, I’d like to think so, absolutely. I feel like I know my capabilities and I know my qualities. All I can do is prepare for each event the best way I can and then see where that takes me.”

He is one of the best young players in the game, but he even admitted that he was surprised by the level of success he has already had. He always believed that he could get successful and become one of the greats, but not at his age and with his short tenure on the PGA Tour.

Aberg gave credit to his coaches for his success and as to why he is confident in his chances at The Masters 2024:

“The way I see that is my coaches doing a good job. We don’t try to change too much. I feel like the part of my game that has got a lot better is probably my short game and putting. Those things are the most important things that I work on.”

All of this has Aberg, the World No. 9 golfer, already in pristine form. He's ready to take on the biggest tournament he has yet played in, and he's brimming with confidence even in facing Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and the rest of the world's top golfers.

Ryder Cup experience helped Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg's natural talent has helped him a lot on his path to stardom. He's considered a generational player, and he will presumably have a lot more success as he continues. Some experiences help nurture that, and it's possible that such an early Ryder Cup debut and win for the Swede did so.

Ludvig Aberg played well at the 2023 Ryder Cup

He got to face off with the best that America has to offer, including Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and others. He admitted that he was a bit nervous, but he ultimately played quite well (via Golf Monthly):

“There were a lot of those. I think however much you try to prepare for the first tee shot, you just really can’t, because it’s so different. We try to simulate it and prepare for it but once you get there and experience it, that’s when it’s so different. I think that was probably the most nerve-wracking moment.”

That was likely one of the biggest tournaments he's played in. He's only been a pro since 2023, so he hasn't been on such a stage very often. In a couple of weeks, Ludvig Aberg will take on an even bigger stage, and he might recall how he did at Marco Simone.