“I feel like I'm a top 10 player” - Bryson DeChambeau wants 2023 Ryder Cup spot after carding 58 on LIV Golf

The US Ryder Cup team captain Zach Johnson is set to announce his picks on August 28. Despite giving no hints on plans to pick LIV Golfers, Bryson DeChambeau continues to hope to be called up by the skipper. The American golfer, who produced a stunning 58 round at last week’s LIV Golf Greenbrier to claim his first individual title, said that he would love to represent his country in the competition.

DeChambeau shocked many by carding in a legendary 58 last week. His final round included 13 birdies and four pars along with one bogey for a 12-under at the iconic Old White Golf Course in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Following this, the golfer has revealed that he is keeping his hopes high for the Ryder Cup. Placing himself up for a captain’s pick to the US team, DeChambeau said that he ‘feels like a top 10 player’ at the moment.

Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf Bedminster at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, Bryson DeChambeau said:

“Look, I played in a couple Ryder Cups, and I would love to represent my country. There's no doubt about that.

I feel like I'm in a good place to be able to do that. I feel like I'm a top 10 player for sure right now with the game that I'm playing, and if I do get picked, fantastic. If I don't, I'll still be watching on TV and rooting for Team USA because I respect and appreciate those players that are on the team representing our country more than a PGA Tour or LIV thing.”

Bryson DeChambeau demand Ryder Cup spots for LIV Golfers

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time Bryson DeChambeau has advocated for Ryder Cup spots for LIV Golfers. Earlier in May, the golfer opened up on the matter and said that the players, regardless of the circuit, should be allowed to represent their country. The 29-year-old quoted Brad Faxon and claimed that any good enough player must be picked for the Ryder Cup, despite playing on the Saudi circuit.

Speaking to the media in a presser ahead of LIV Golf DC, DeChambeau had said:

“Like Brad Faxon said, we’re playing for our country, not playing for a Tour, not playing for money. He’s right. If we’re good enough to be selected or even make it on the points through Majors, which is insane, we deserve that spot.”

DeChambeau has put out several impressive displays in recent months, including a T4 in the PGA Championship. It’ll be interesting to see if he manages to break into Zach Johnson’s team for the international event being held at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. According to reports, Johnson will announce his picks on 28 August.