"I feel like I've been knocking on the door" – Jake Knapp eyes season breakthrough at Genesis Scottish Open after several near misses

Ahead of the final round, Jake Knapp is just two shots off the lead at the Genesis Scottish Open. This is the third time he has found himself in contention for a title this season, but he is yet to taste success. However, he is hopeful of breaking the curse on Sunday.

On Saturday, July 12, Knapp carded a 2-under 68 to reach 9-under overall. He is tied for third and sits just two strokes behind Rory McIlroy and Chris Gotterup. Prior to this week, he had a chance at both the RBC Canadian Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic. However, he slipped out of contention in both cases after poor final-day outings.

During the post-round interview, Jake Knapp was asked how he would try to overcome the final-day hurdle this time.

"Just play better," he replied. "Hit better shots. Hit a few more putts. Obviously Detroit I was close and Canada I had a bad back nine on Sunday. Yeah, I've been close a lot this year and I feel like I've been just kind of knocking on the door and hopefully tomorrow we can kick it down."

For the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open 2025, Jake Knapp is paired alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Marco Penge. The trio will tee off on Sunday, July 13, at 1:30 p.m. local time from the first tee.

Speaking of the season, Knapp has had a decent run, making 14 cuts and recording three top-10 finishes. His only major appearance came at the U.S. Open, where he missed the cut.

Jake Knapp's performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3 explored

Jake Knapp had a great start to Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open, going bogey-free on the front nine and shooting 33 with the help of two birdies. On the back nine, he picked up birdies on the 10th and 14th holes and was 4-under for the day. However, he bogeyed three of the final four holes to finish with a 2-under round.

Here’s a look at the hole-by-hole scorecard of Jake Knapp’s performance in Round 3 of the Genesis Scottish Open:

Hole 1, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 2, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 3, Par 5: 5 (E)

5 (E) Hole 4, Par 4: 4 (E)

4 (E) Hole 5, Par 4: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 6, Par 3: 3 (-1)

3 (-1) Hole 7, Par 4: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Hole 8, Par 4: 4 (-1)

4 (-1) Hole 9, Par 3: 2 (-2)

OUT (Par 35): 33 (-2)

Hole 10, Par 5: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 11, Par 4: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 12, Par 3: 3 (-3)

3 (-3) Hole 13, Par 4: 4 (-3)

4 (-3) Hole 14, Par 3: 2 (-4)

2 (-4) Hole 15, Par 4: 5 (-3)

5 (-3) Hole 16, Par 5: 6 (-2)

6 (-2) Hole 17, Par 3: 2 (-3)

2 (-3) Hole 18, Par 4: 5 (-2)

IN (Par 35): 35 (E)

Total (Par 70): 68 (-2)

