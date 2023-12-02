Rory McIlroy is currently the World No. 2 golfer but more than that he's a self-confessed F1 fan. So when the opportunity came for him to invest in the Alpine F1 team, he jumped at the opportunity. McIlroy, alongside other stars, has invested in Alpine as a strategic investor.

This is his 22nd investment with Symphony Ventures over the course of five years. Mcilroy found his love for F1 from a young age through his Northern Irish connection with former team boss Eddie Jordan and driver Eddie Ervine.

Speaking about his new investment, Rory McIlroy said via Formula1:

"I think it’s a great opportunity. When this opportunity came up, it was not something I’d thought of before – investing in an F1 team or any sports team for that matter – but I just think with the popularity of F1, how much it’s booming, particularly in the United States... I’ve invested in a few things, but I feel like this has more of a story and a journey."

The competitive aspect of Formula 1 is what resonates with Rory McIlroy. The grid, the teams and the work that goes behind being the best is the same energy that McIlroy exudes on the golf course. The investment is a perfect mix of passion and strategy for the golfer.

It’s a great experience, it’s something really cool to be involved in but at the same time, with an investment, you want to try and make some money along the way," Mcllroy said.

Rory McIlroy shows faith in Alpine after pitch deck presentation

McIlroy was shown the pitch deck for Alpine and the future plans for the team that left him impressed. Alpine finishing sixth at the end of 2023 has also been a positive sign for the team.

They have a really cool Academy and growth [plan] for the future – they are thinking about nurturing the next generation of drivers coming along. It felt like they had a really good mindset around it, a lot of long-term strategy. I saw a great opportunity to get involved,” Mcllroy said.

Alongside Rory McIlroy, Ryan Reynolds, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Anthony Joshua are the other stars who have invested in the company.