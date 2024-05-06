“I felt the heat” - Brooks Koepka gives a quirky response to a query on feeling pressure at LIV Golf Singapore

Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf Singapore 2024 on Sunday (May 5). The Smash GC Captain beat Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman to take victory at Sentosa Golf Club. Despite having a tough time on the field fighting off the Rippers GC stars, Koepka noted that he didn’t feel much pressure.

It is pertinent to note that the breakaway tour event took place just days ahead of the 34-year-old’s PGA Championship title defense. However, Koepka doesn’t seem bothered with the situation he’s in. Interestingly, he even joked about feeling “the heat” from the hot weather and not the game.

Koepka, who became the first player to win four individual titles on LIV Golf, said that he “just played very consistent” and felt in form.

Responding to a query on “feeling the heat” at LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka said (at 0:21):

"I felt the heat. But it was mainly because of how hot it was. I just played very consistent. When you're playing with a lead, you kind of know that you don't have to force anything and when you do get some wedges, try to take advantage of it. And I think that kind of did that on 15. And just happy with the way I played."

Furthermore, Brooks Koepka added that he could play “better under pressure.” He said (at 4:21):

"I like to think so, but I think when there's more on the line. It's more enjoyable and it actually feels like real golf. So, nobody wants to be out competing on a Sunday. When you're battling for 45th, it's just kind of a go at everything and hope you score a low round but being in contention kind of gets to be a little bit more fun and I think what guys are used to."

Brooks Koepka heads for PGA Championship title defense after LIV Golf Singapore win

Brooks Koepka seemed lost coming into LIV Golf Singapore. With a 45th-place finish at the Masters and a T9 at LIV Golf’s Adelaide last week, the 34-year-old didn’t sound confident about the possibility of a win this weekend. Interestingly, Koepka even downplayed the chances of a successful title defense at the upcoming PGA Championship.

Speaking ahead of the LIV Golf Singapore outing at Sentosa Golf Club, Koepka said he’s “grinding” on the field to find a way out. He criticized his poor putting as the main reason for his struggles and said he ‘couldn’t find the hole at all.’ However, the golfer shot a 3-under 68 in the final round on Sunday to finish at 15 under at Sentosa.

Koepka finished two shots clear of Cameron Smith (64) and Marc Leishman (66) and three shots clear of defending champion Talor Gooch (67). The former PGA Tour star had previously won LIV Golf Jeddah (2022, 2023) and LIV Golf Orlando (2023). He registered his fourth win on Sunday, making him the first player to do so.

Notably, Brooks Koepka will now take a week’s break along with other LIV golfers before traveling to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville for the PGA Championship. With boosted confidence, the five-time Major champion will be eyeing a successful title defense next week.