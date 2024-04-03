“I felt like invincible” – Rory McIlroy says he felt like he’s ‘never going to lose a golf tournament’ in 2014

Rory McIlroy recently said that following his incredible 2014 summer, he started feeling invincible, and the night he won the PGA Championship was the moment he felt that he could fly.

For Rory McIlroy, the 2013-2014 season was one to remember. He made cuts in all 17 starts and finished inside the top-10 in 12 of them, including three wins and two runner-ups.

That summer, he achieved a three-peat, winning the Open Championship, the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational, and the PGA Championship.

The four-time Major champion, at the I Can Fly podcast, was asked about his 'I can fly' moment. He picked the 2014 summer as the moment where he had the said feeling.

"I always go back to that summer of 2014," he said. "And think about like what I achieved in that summer and after the PGA Championship I felt like invincible, like I'm never going to lose a golf tournament again in my life that's how I felt on that Sunday night. That was probably when I really felt like I could fly."

"I think the term or the phrase is feeling like nothing's going to stop you. I think when you say I can fly it's like no nothing is going to get in my way of me achieving what I want to achieve. That's what I think I can fly means," he continued.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

McIlroy will be in action this week at the Valero Texas Open 2024, the last PGA Tour stop before we head into the Masters Tournament week. For the uninitiated, Augusta National remains the only Major championship he's yet to claim.

For 10 years, the 24-time PGA Tour winner has been vying to join the coveted list of players achieving Grand Slams in professional golf. A good week at TPC San Antonio will give him much-needed confidence in his quest for a green jacket.

McIlroy has played two times at the TPC San Antonio and made one cut, when he finished runner-up in 2013. He missed the cut in his last appearance here a couple of weeks ago.

The Valero Texas Open will be played from Thursday, Apr. 4, to Sunday, Apr. 7, and will have a purse size of $9.2 million, with the winner getting a $1.656 million cut. Correy Conners is the defending champion.